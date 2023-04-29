Moving 80 Ukrainian refugees out of Kerry hotel is 'madness', says councillor

A local councillor has described the decision to move 80 Ukrainian refugees out of a hotel in Co Kerry, where they have been living for the past year, as “madness”.

They were moved into the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen in 2022 and are reported to have settled well in the community, where many are working.

However, local Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill said the Ukrainians received a letter on Friday from the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) informing them they are being moved out of the area on Tuesday.

Mr Cahill told the Irish Examiner there is “uproar” in the community because the children are attending local schools and their parents are considered valuable workers in the local businesses.

“What has happened here is just madness”, Mr Cahill said. “People are outraged, and the Ukrainians are heartbroken. They love it here and they are settled. I don’t understand this decision.

"The council do not make these decisions, IPAS does. I received a courtesy call on Friday evening from the council to tell me that the 80 asylum seekers were being moved from the Skellig Star Hotel and they were going to Tralee in two busloads on Tuesday.

“These people are fleeing war with their children; they came here after being at other accommodations around the country and they settled well. Why move them now?

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill said the Ukrainians received a letter on Friday from the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) informing them they are being moved out of the area. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

“The local community groups worked so hard to help them integrate and now they are going. Their children are in school, some are working and now that is all being uprooted.

“It is absolutely crazy what is happening here.

“I am told this decision is being made to make room for others, and it has gone down so badly here.

“It is hard to get workers to fill these jobs, and everyone knows the children who go to the local schools, they are involved in sports too. To have children fleeing a war and then to come here and pass through a lot of accommodation, there is no stability for them."

The latest figures from the Department of Integration show there are more than 60,000 Ukrainian refugees are currently being housed in Ireland.

There are also more than 20,000 people seeking international protection in Ireland from other countries.

Mr Cahill said the families will be moved out next week, and a bus will collect 40 people at 10:30am on Tuesday, while a second bus is booked for midday to transfer another 40 people out of the town.

He continued, “You can see why people are claiming this has been timed to coincide with the bank holiday weekend so that you can’t get a hold of anyone.

“This morning I wrote to the Minster for Integration, Roderic O’Gorman, I just feel it’s absolute madness, I was getting calls anyway from people who are shocked about the move”.

The Irish Examiner has contacted the Department of Integration for a comment.