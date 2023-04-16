Waterford rally star Craig Breen died 'doing what he loved most'

The family of Waterford rally star Craig Breen have said he died doing what he loved most.

The 33-year-old Slieverue man died while testing in Croatia on Thursday, ahead of next week’s Croatia Rally.

His co-driver, James Fulton from Cavan, escaped unharmed in the accident.

In a death notice published on Saturday on RIP.ie, his grieving family said: “It is with great sadness that the Breen family announce the tragic passing of the talented and much adored rally driver Craig Breen — doing what he loved most.”

His parents Ray and Jackie, who own a business in Waterford city, flew to Croatia on Friday morning and no funeral arrangements have yet been made. He is also survived by his sister Kellie, his brother-in-law Darragh and godson Bobbie.

His death notice included the line "The goal isn't to live forever, the goal is to create something that will" by American writer Chuck Palahniuk.

Tributes have poured in for the rallying star since his death.

A book of condolences was opened by Waterford City and County Council on Friday.

His alma mater, St Mary’s boys national school in Ferrybank, tweeted: “We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of former pupil Craig Breen, following an accident. The school community extends their sincere condolences to his parents Ray and Jackie, his sister Kellie, brother-in-law Darragh, nephew Bobbie & his wide circle of friends.”

A tribute was also paid to him by Abbey Community College in Waterford, where he attended secondary school. In a tweet, the school noted: “Although reaching global success, Craig continued his support for our school throughout the years. Throughout his time in Abbey Community College, Craig was determined to follow his passion and achieve at the highest level in his sport.”

He had been due to attend the Munster Moonraker Forest Rally in Ballyvourney in Cork on Saturday. The event was postponed as a mark of respect.