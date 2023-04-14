‘World class driver, world class person’, tributes pour in for Waterford's Craig Breen

Waterford rallying star Craig Breen was described as a “world class driver and a world class person” after he died while testing in Croatia on Thursday.

The Irish rallying community was left shocked and saddened by the tragic death of the popular driver.

Just after 2pm on Thursday, Hyundai Motorsport confirmed that the 33-year-old Waterford driver lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for next week’s Croatia Rally, round four of the World Rally Championship.

His Cavan co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time.

Motorsport Ireland president Aiden Harper said; “The Irish motorsport community is numbed by this tragic news. Craig was a world class driver and a world class person. To Craig’s family, his parents Ray and Jackie, his sister Kellie, brother in law Darragh and nephew Bobbie, I wish to extend my deepest condolences and all our thoughts remain with Craig’s co-driver James Fulton. May they all find the strength and support they need at this unimaginably tragic time.”

Hyundai Motorsport extended its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family.

Only last Tuesday, the Waterford ace was present in Tynagh, County Galway where he was involved with the Motorsport Ireland Academy tuition day. Indeed, he had planned to return home before the weekend to attend the Munster Moonraker Forest Rally in Ballyvourney and watch the J1000 crews that he had spoken with and advised in Tynagh.

The WRC website tribute said Breen’s talent behind the wheel “was matched only by his kind and generous nature outside the car. Despite his success in the WRC, Breen never forgot his roots and remained deeply connected to his native Ireland. He often competed in local rallies and regularly gave back to the community, supporting a number of young drivers in his homeland.

"Craig will be deeply missed by the WRC family and we extend our sincere condolences to his loved ones."

Formula One star Valtteri Bottas wrote on Twitter: “Shocking news. RIP CraigBreen.”