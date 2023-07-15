Plaque honouring Michael Collins unveiled in London

A heritage plaque dedicated to Irish nationalist leader General Michael Collins has been unveiled in the centre of London.

The plaque marks the site of the former Barnsbury Hall on Barnsbury St in the north London borough of Islington where Collins was initiated into the secret organisation, the Irish Republican Brotherhood, in 1909, following his recruitment into the group by Sam Maguire.

A large crowd attended the ceremony on Friday which was organised jointly by the Terence MacSwiney Committee and Islington Council and which was hailed as a sign of how far the Irish in London have come.

The deputy lord mayor of Cork, Collete Finn, and the Mayor of the County of Cork, Frank O’Flynn were among the guests.

The former leader of the British Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, was among the crowd.

The unveiling of the plaque was attended by politicians from both London and Ireland, which Islington Council said highlighted its commitment to celebrating the cultural diversity of the borough, and the huge contributions of the local Irish community.

After Collins left school aged 15, he took the British civil service examination in Cork in February 1906 and moved to his sister Hannie’s home in London, where he became a boy clerk in the Post Office Savings Bank at Blythe House.

By 1910, he was a messenger at the London firm of stockbrokers, Horne and Company, and he also studied law at King's College London but he did not finish the course.

It is understood that his republicanism emerged during his time on the London GAA scene, and he returned to Ireland in 1916 where he went on to become a leading figure in the Irish struggle for independence.

He was also a key figure in the negotiation of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, which established the Irish Free State in 1922.

At last year’s ceremony at Béal na Bláth, marking the centenary of Collins' death there in August 1922, then taoiseach Micheál Martin said that Collins should “be remembered as one of the greatest Irishmen to have ever lived”.

Kaya Comer-Schwartz, leader of Islington Council, said: “The Irish community in Islington has contributed so much to our borough over many decades.

“In recent months we have unveiled the mural at Navigator Sq to celebrate our Irish community and this plaque for Michael Collins is another example of our recognition.

“Migrant communities make up so much of our borough so it is vital that we celebrate their contribution and our diversity.”

The unveiling was attended by politicians from Ireland and Britain including the mayor and leader of Islington Council, the Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, and the Mayor of the County of Cork. Picture: Twitter

The council has now installed over 50 plaques at different locations across the borough, showcasing its rich and colourful heritage through the stories of notable historical people, places, and events.

Plans are well advanced for the installation of a statue of Collins on the Grand Parade in Cork.