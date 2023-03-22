More than 100 on trolleys in UHL for second day running 

After UHL, Cork University Hospital was the worst hit hospital with 70 patients on trolleys
On Tuesday, 106 patients were on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick. Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 11:39
Steve Neville

More than 100 people have been left on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for the second day running.

The latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) Trolley Watch figures has found 647 patients waiting for beds around the country, including 107 in Limerick.

On Tuesday, 106 patients were on trolleys in UHL.

The national figure has fallen slightly from Tuesday's figure of 665 but it is the eighth day this month it has risen above 600.

Of the more than 600 people on trolleys on Wednesday, 31 are children.

After UHL, Cork University Hospital (CUH) was the worst hit hospital with 70 patients on trolleys.

It comes as the INMO announced nurses in the coronary care unit at CUH will be balloted for industrial action this week due to issues over safe staffing levels.

The union said a number of issues exist surrounding the safe staffing levels, with many workers questioning the appropriate skill mix in place in the unit.

<p>Dr Zaid, who has also worked in St James's Hospital in Dublin and the Mercy Hospital in Cork, had been dealing with a "very difficult hospital situation" on the day as he was providing care for 70 patients, including 40 new patients. File picture</p>

