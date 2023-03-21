INMO to ballot Cork University Hospital coronary care unit nurses for industrial action

Nurses in the coronary care unit in Cork University Hospital (CUH) will be balloted for industrial action this week due to issues over safe staffing levels.

A number of issues exist surrounding the safe staffing levels, with many workers questioning the appropriate skill mix in place in the unit, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's (INMO) assistant director of industrial relations Colm Porter.

“The INMO has been mandated by members to commence a ballot for industrial action in the Coronary Care Unit in Cork University Hospital," Mr Porter said.

Our members here are working in a highly pressurised environment, often falling short of being able to provide recommended safe nurse-to-patient ratios.

The workers feel that management within CUH have failed to provide an appropriate plan to overcome the staffing difficulties within the unit.

“A ballot will take place this week, and we will notify hospital management of the outcome upon completion,” he said.

The statement follows last week's announcement relating to staff at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), when the INMO said they will ballot for industrial action over low staffing issues in the ICU, with many nurses deemed unable to take leave.

UHL said they are in the process of applying to the HSE for funding of €5.2m which will help boost services in smaller local hospitals in an effort to alleviate the current problem.

According to hospital group manager Colette Cowan, the allocated funding will increase staffing levels at all medical assessment units located in Ennis, Nenagh, and St John’s hospitals.

Today's news also follows reports of 63 patients waiting on trolleys within the CUH, while UHL recorded a total of 106 people on trolleys as of Tuesday morning.