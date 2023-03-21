Over 100 patients waiting on beds at UHL as figures hit near-high for 2023 

The number of people waiting on a bed across Irish hospitals has hit 665 — the third-highest figure of 2023 so far.

Only on January 3 (931) and January 4 (838) have higher totals been recorded by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) via its Trolley Watch database.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) continues to struggle with capacity, with 106 patients on trolleys across wards as of Tuesday morning — an increase of 13 on Monday's figures.

Cork University Hospital has 63 patients on hospital, while University Hospital Galway (56 patients), St Vincent's (43 patients) and St James' (41 patients) round out the top five worst-affected hospitals by the overcrowding crisis.

In January, thousands protested to highlight hospital overcrowding and delays at the emergency department in UHL.

The INMO said it was requesting that the HSE very clearly advises the public of long delays in emergency departments across all hospital sites.

Speaking on Monday, INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha urged the HSE to make the provision of safe care a "priority".

"The HSE must direct hospitals to cancel electives and concentrate on the de-escalation of trolleys from understaffed and overburdened wards.

"It is obvious that in times of severe overcrowding such as this weekend and going into the week ahead, that our public hospital system cannot provide both safe emergency and elective care."

Last week, the INMO confirmed it was to commence a ballot of ICU nurses in UHL in pursuance of safe staffing.

Further ballots for industrial action will take place on a location-by-location basis, though the INMO have not ruled out a countrywide campaign.