Investigation into death of Clare teen from meningitis while in care of UHL

An investigation is taking place following the death of a teenager from meningitis while in the care of University Hospital Limerick.

Aoife Johnston, 16, from Shannon in Co Clare, died from meningitis in the hospital on Monday and her funeral took place on Thursday.

A spokesman for the UL Hospitals Group said it extended “our sincere condolences to the family following their devastating loss”.

It has launched an investigation into the care she received while at the hospital.

“UL Hospitals Group can confirm that following the death of a teenager from meningitis in University Hospital Limerick on 19 December a Serious Incident Management Team has been established and a comprehensive investigation will take place,” the spokesman said.

The hospital is not commenting further at this time.

It is understood the young girl was left on a trolley for between 13 and 16 hours despite pleas from her family, according to reports in the Irish Independent.

92 patients on trolleys

Figures provided by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show there were 92 patients on trolleys in UHL on that Monday.

HSE chief operations officer Damien McCallion said this was a tragic event.

“I would offer my sympathies to the family in any situation where something like that has occurred, it is a horrible thing to happen to any family particularly at this time of the year,” he said.

Mr McCallion confirmed the HSE is aware of the investigation.

“How we deal with those cases, and I won’t comment on the individual case, we establish an immediate invitation into anything where there are concerns around the care of a patient,” he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

“That has been established immediately and that will link closely with the family. I wouldn’t think it is appropriate to comment any further.”

The teenager became ill with meningitis at the weekend, and “passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family”, an obituary notice read.

INMO response

On Tuesday, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) had called for urgent changes to unsafe conditions at UHL.

“INMO members are reporting serious delays in triage and assessment of patients by doctors in the emergency department.

"Further delays on top of high patients without a bed is compromising care and outcomes for patients,” INMO assistant director of industrial relations Mary Fogarty said.

She called on the hospital to reduce the number of non-urgent operations being carried out to allow staff to give more care to emergency patients.