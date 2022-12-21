Clare teenager dies from meningitis

A teenager has died with meningitis in Co. Clare and the confirmed case is being investigated by Public Health Mid-West.

Close contacts are being identified by public health doctors and are being contacted to be offered treatment.

A spokesman for the public health department said: “We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”

He added: “The overall risk to the wider community is considered low.

Person-to-person spread of meningococcal disease is very unusual, especially with others who are not a household or physically close personal contact.

Meningitis is a serious illness involving inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord.

Although the risk is considered low, specialist in Public Health Medicine at Public Health Mid-West, Dr Kenneth Beatty, said knowing the signs is very important. These include: severe headaches, fever, vomiting, drowsiness, discomfort from bright light, neck stiffness and rash.

Parents are advised to contact their GP if they have any concerns.

He added: “It is important to know that you don’t wait for the rash.” Dr Beatty emphasised that person-to-person spread is rare.

“The most likely types of meningitis in Ireland are viral and bacterial meningitis,” he said. “Bacterial meningitis is less common than viral meningitis but unfortunately it is usually more serious.”

It can be accompanied by septicaemia, blood poisoning, and this can be treated by antibiotics, he said.

Vaccination

In general, meningococcal B disease is prevented by vaccination.

The “MenB vaccine” was introduced in Ireland for all children born on or after October 1, 2016, because children aged less than one are at the highest risk of meningococcal B disease.

All children are offered the MenB vaccine at two and four months of age with a booster dose of MenB vaccine given at 12 months of age.

First-year students in secondary schools are offered “Men ACWY” vaccines.