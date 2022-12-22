Cork schoolgirl is fourth child to die with Strep A infection

HSE chief clinical officer Colm Henry has said the deaths of four children in Ireland have now been linked to Streptococcus A. However, Dr Henry stressed that most children who contract the infection will have a mild illness that can be treated with antibiotics.
Saoirse O’Sullivan, a fourth-class pupil at Scoil Naomh Iosaf in Riverstown, Glanmire, passed away on Monday, with health chiefs yesterday confirming that she had contracted Strep A prior to her death.
Large crowds attended Saoirse’s funeral in Riverstown yesterday, with the community plunged into mourning by the child’s death.
The principal of Scoil Naomh Iosaf, Pádraig Ó Breacáin, wrote to parents to inform them of the sudden death on Monday. Mr Ó Breacáin wrote:
Dr Henry also stressed that invasive cases of Strep A infections are rare. He said: