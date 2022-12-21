Watch: Hollywood star Michael Fassbender appears in Killarney school's Christmas video 

The A-list actor and singer-songwriter Paddy Casey made guest appearances in the comedy video released by St Oliver's NS
Watch: Hollywood star Michael Fassbender appears in Killarney school's Christmas video 

Michael Fassbender is a former schoolmate of Noel O'Sullivan and school principal Colm Ó Súilleabháin, are of whom attended St Brendan’s College in Killarney.

Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 17:49
Eve Kelliher

When Michael Fassbender arrived for a seasonal visit to a school in his hometown how could he turn down the offer of a role in its festive movie?

Especially one being shot by two of his former schoolmates.

The A-lister and singer-songwriter Paddy Casey make guest appearances in the comedy video released by St Oliver's National School, Killarney.

The plot follows teacher Noel O’Sullivan as he is planning to cover the 1984 Band Aid Christmas classic, “Do They Know It’s Christmas Time?” to raise funds for Concern’s Horn of Africa Christmas appeal.

Cue serious rivalry for the coveted Bono solo.

But whether you’re a Hollywood star, a renowned singer-songwriter or even a Kerry football ace roaming the school corridors brandishing a season GAA ticket — it’s tough to get an audition.

On getting Michael Fassbender and Paddy Casey involved, Noel O'Sullivan said: "The video was an idea of a colleague of mine, Oisín O'Connor, a young man who is very talented with a camera.” 

Noel and school principal Colm Ó Súilleabháin are former schoolmates of Michael Fassbender, all having attended St Brendan’s College in Killarney.

Noel and his team spent a week working on the video during which time they "nabbed" the Hollywood star as he was visiting Killarney schools, added Noel.

“It was great to catch up with Michael and chat to him after all these years. Then, I said to him, I know you’re all Hollywood now, and all that, but could you do us a favour here, and do a cameo for us. He said of course and was so nice about it and really got into the spirit of what we were doing.” 

The shoot also coincided with a visit by Paddy Casey to the school.

"Paddy was visiting the school the day after performing at a concert in St Brendan's College with well-known accordion player Liam O'Connor, who is Oisin's father,” he added.

"We chose to support Concern's Horn of Africa fund because it is a very apt cause, considering the song we were singing."

• Follow the whole drama on St Oliver’s YouTube channel

• More about Concern’s Christmas appeal can be found here

More in this section

'It can be summed up in one word — devastation': 15 jobs at risk after Limerick blaze 'It can be summed up in one word — devastation': 15 jobs at risk after Limerick blaze
Cork college to increase student capacity by 1,000 with new 6,660 sq m building  Cork college to increase student capacity by 1,000 with new 6,660 sq m building 
Cape Clear mobile signal 'I have a mobile phone signal in my house': Cape Clear residents celebrate broadband connection
ChristmasPlace: KerryPlace: KillarneyPerson: Paddy CaseyPerson: Michael Fassbender
<p>Meningitis is a serious illness involving inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, and can be caused by a variety of different germs, mainly bacteria and viruses.</p>

Clare teenager who died from meningitis named locally

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.246 s