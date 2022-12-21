Watch: Hollywood star Michael Fassbender appears in Killarney school's Christmas video 

When Michael Fassbender arrived for a seasonal visit to a school in his hometown how could he turn down the offer of a role in its festive movie?

Especially one being shot by two of his former schoolmates.

The A-lister and singer-songwriter Paddy Casey make guest appearances in the comedy video released by St Oliver's National School, Killarney.

The plot follows teacher Noel O’Sullivan as he is planning to cover the 1984 Band Aid Christmas classic, “Do They Know It’s Christmas Time?” to raise funds for Concern’s Horn of Africa Christmas appeal.

Cue serious rivalry for the coveted Bono solo.

But whether you’re a Hollywood star, a renowned singer-songwriter or even a Kerry football ace roaming the school corridors brandishing a season GAA ticket — it’s tough to get an audition.

On getting Michael Fassbender and Paddy Casey involved, Noel O'Sullivan said: "The video was an idea of a colleague of mine, Oisín O'Connor, a young man who is very talented with a camera.”

Noel and school principal Colm Ó Súilleabháin are former schoolmates of Michael Fassbender, all having attended St Brendan’s College in Killarney.

Noel and his team spent a week working on the video during which time they "nabbed" the Hollywood star as he was visiting Killarney schools, added Noel.

“It was great to catch up with Michael and chat to him after all these years. Then, I said to him, I know you’re all Hollywood now, and all that, but could you do us a favour here, and do a cameo for us. He said of course and was so nice about it and really got into the spirit of what we were doing.”

The shoot also coincided with a visit by Paddy Casey to the school.

"Paddy was visiting the school the day after performing at a concert in St Brendan's College with well-known accordion player Liam O'Connor, who is Oisin's father,” he added.

"We chose to support Concern's Horn of Africa fund because it is a very apt cause, considering the song we were singing."

• Follow the whole drama on St Oliver’s YouTube channel.

• More about Concern’s Christmas appeal can be found here