After acing Junior Cert maths, 12-year-old campaigner Cara plans to tackle the Leaving Cert

After becoming the youngest person in the country to pass a Junior Cert exam, a 12-year-old campaigner from Co Tipperary is next set to take on the Leaving Cert.

Autism campaigner Cara Darmody, who was 11 when she sat the Junior Cert maths exam, got a result of 97%. The result was revealed on Friday's Late Late Show, where she had been talking about her efforts to raise funds and campaign for better autism services.

Cara has two brothers with autism — Neil, aged 10, and John, aged five — and in sitting the exam, she raised €40,000 for her local school and Scoil Chormaic Special School.

She now hopes to raise more money, by sitting the ordinary level Leaving Cert maths exam next June.

Cara is hoping to raise funds for Ardfinnan National School as well as AsIAm, Family Carers Ireland, and Scoil Chormaic.

Her reason for taking on the exams is to highlight the issue of the lack of proper services afforded to children with special needs.

The schoolgirl has seen her campaigning take her all the way to Leinster House, where she has met the Taoiseach and addressed an Oireachtas committee.

Last week, Cara addressed the Joint Committee on Autism, becoming the youngest person ever to address TDs in the house.

In an impassioned speech to the Committee, Cara told TDs: “I’m sick of adults who just talk.

“Why can’t you all do something about this and stop the damage being done to children with disabilities?”

In July, she asked Micheál Martin to help sort out the chronic supports shortages for autistic children.

Cara Darmody with her father Mark leaving Leinster House after they addressed the Oireachtas Committee on Autism. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

That meeting came after a report by autism action group AsIAm in June last year found 80% of parents and guardians have had to wait a year or more to receive an autism diagnosis for their child.

Family Carers Ireland Head of Communications and Policy Catherine Cox praised Cara as a strong ambassador and role model for young carers.

"In taking on this incredible challenge, she is not only raising funds but raising awareness too ensuring young carers’ issues are at the forefront of our minds," Ms Cox said.

"Cara’s bravery in speaking out and her determination to help her brothers is simply extraordinary. We are incredibly grateful to her and wish her the very best in her studies."

AsIAm Fundraising Manager Dick White described Cara as "a breath of fresh air".

"I really love her role as part of a wonderful family including Neil, John, Mark and Noelle. She has now taken on a challenge which many of us might not take on and we wish her well in this new Everest challenge.

"I am sure we will hear more of Cara and the challenge of change based on the demand to end discrimination now."

Mr White added that it is estimated that one in 65 people in Ireland are autistic, amounting to approximately 80,000 autistic people living in all parts of Ireland with some 300,000 immediate family members.

"Over 50% experience bullying in education, while 85% experience unemployment or underemployment and eight in 10 experience a mental health condition," he said.

"These figures speak for themselves, and we will continue to support all members of the Autism community to gain the same chance in all aspects of Irish life.”