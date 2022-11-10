History made as Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosts rugby match for first time

History was made tonight as fans packed into Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh for its first-ever rugby match.

This makes Páirc Uí Chaoimh the first major GAA ground aside from Croke Park to host both rugby and soccer games.

Wind and rain threatened to put a dampener on the occasion but an elated Cork crowd was well up for it, regardless.

Barry Dempsey “threw a sneaky tenner on Munster”, he said as he strolled in among the sea of red jackets heading into the stadium.

Craig and Logan Noonan at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“It’s a great occasion for Munster Rugby,” said Ann Lynch who travelled from Ennis for the match. She wants to see more big sporting and music events in Cork as it is cheaper and closer than Dublin, she said.

Her son Luke, 6, was excited for his first ever rugby match. Who did he think would win? “Maybe Munster,” he said shyly. “He’s on the fence!” his mum joked.

The stadium was tipped to reach its capacity of 41,400 people tonight, with many fans delighted with the decision by the GAA to welcome rugby to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“It’s a win-win, for both Munster Rugby and the GAA,” said Kevin O’Callaghan who travelled from Co Kerry. “They’re both going to get a cash windfall from it and it’s good for the city.”

Therese and Paul Carty fly the flag at the Munster-South Africa game.

Selling hats and scarves on the nearby Centre Park Rd was Sean Murphy, who was less happy with the GAA's decision.

“Being honest, I think Thomond Park is much better, even with half the crowd,” he said. “I’ve been chatting to one or two people and they said they couldn’t even get a taxi down. One of two older people coming from Kerry couldn’t get here.”

He said the infrastructure is better in Limerick, which is better suited, and he did not think Páirc Uí Chaoimh was “a good enough spot for it”.

South Africa is currently ranked fourth-best team in the world according to World Rugby rankings, closely behind Ireland, France, and New Zealand.

One of the few Springbok fans among the crowds was Hungarian Balint Szigeti, who lives in Cork. He was introduced to rugby while living in Thailand when friends of his watched a South African game.

“Oh Jesus. I am very excited!” said Szigeti. “This is my first time seeing them live in almost 10 years.”

The squads were made up primarily of second-string teams. South Africa, who are reigning World Cup champions, remain the only major touring side yet to lose to Munster.

Springbok fans said there was “huge excitement” in the South African community in Cork about the game. Leon van Gendt went to support his native team with his two sons.

Emily Keohane, Aoife Griffin, and Roisin McCarthy from Cobh at the match.

Funds generated from the game are set to help offset considerable Cork GAA debt, which stood at almost €30m last August. The debt, much of which is owed to Bank of Ireland, is left over from a €96m redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Under GAA rules, applications must be made to play other sports on its grounds. An application to host the game submitted to the GAA Ard Chomhairle in Croke Park was passed unanimously last August.

The GAA broke with a century of tradition and voted for the first time to allow non-GAA sports at Croke Park in 2005, when soccer was permitted to be played at the association’s flagship stadium while Lansdowne was under reconstruction to become the now-Aviva stadium. This was later voted to be continued from 2010, but other GAA stadia were still unable to host ‘foreign sports’.