Páirc Uí Chaoimh named as GAA Pitch of the Year on eve of historic Munster v South Africa match 

Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been named as GAA Pitch of the Year on eve of the first ever rugby match to be played at the stadium.
Prior to Thursday night's clash of Munster and South Africa, Cork GAA released the news noting that it was "fitting" that they have been awarded the accolade on such a momentous week.
The home of Cork GAA was one of six pitches across the country that were shortlisted.
"In the midst of another busy week on the pitch here in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, it was fitting that word has come through that our pitch has been awarded 'Pitch of the Year' from the GAA National Pitch Workgroup," a Cork GAA statement read.
"A wide range of factors influence the quality of pitches, including the initial construction, the drainage system, the quality of the maintenance programme and the level of pitch use.
"Particular thanks must go to all the team here at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, in particular, John Murphy of Goldcrop, Stephen Forest and the team at Turftech, our new Groundsman Colm Daly and of course, all our staff and stewards."
The historic meeting of the rugby giants is just the first of a number of events taking place at the Páirc in what has been an extremely busy week for all involved.