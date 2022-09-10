Planning approved for 31 social and affordable houses in Ardmore

The west Waterford village of Ardmore has been boosted in its efforts to arrest a declining population after Waterford Council granted planning for a 31-unit social and affordable housing scheme.

The 1.47 hectare site at Farrangarret, Ardmore is located on council land adjacent to Ardmore fire station, some 600 metres from Ardmore village.

It will feature a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties, of which 25% will be social housing, with 62 parking spaces.

The homes will be built by Dublin-based Ó Cualann Cohousing Alliance following a co-operative approach between the alliance, the Ardmore and Grange Housing Group (AGHG), and Waterford City and County Council.

The AGHG consists of a voluntary personnel with expertise and local knowledge in areas such as engineering, construction, law and sport. It was formed in 2017 in response to concerns that the population numbers were in free fall while holiday properties were rapidly increasing.

There are currently 400 plus properties within the Ardmore housing zone, but properties but "over 50% of them are holiday homes with 97% empty off-season", according to AGHG spokesperson Dick Lincoln, who added:

Of 15 houses built since 2017, only one was by a local.

Ardmore has become a victim of its own success, with the high-profile Cliff House Hotel adding lustre to the historical and scenic attractions that lure wealthy but temporary patrons.

While welcoming tourists, Mr Lincoln fears for the village's survival as a year-round, active community as availability falls far short of stock. He says holiday homes traditionally were rented off-season, "but nowadays owners are wealthy enough to leave them idle".

This makes accommodation also difficult to source for the non-indigenous population such as trainee hotel staff and short semesters according to Mr Lincoln.

He believes that, without change, the Ardmore/Grange parish "will be dominated by retirees, with very few young children" and commercial, community, religious, cultural and sporting facilities decimated:

Already Ardmore national school may lose a teacher due to falling enrolments and the GAA club has similar challenges.

In addressing the situation, the AGHG acquired support and funding from Waterford Leader as it conducted a survey of population, requirements and potential in the village.

It identified Farrangarret as a potential site for housing and following a meeting with the recently deceased philanthropist Tom Cavanagh, whose Tomar Trust financed initial engineering and architectural studies.

Local politicians "rowed in behind us at every turn and the support and advice we got from O'Cualann and Waterford Council's housing section was exceptional", Mr Lincoln states.

Under the Affordable Housing Act 2021, the disposal and renting of the new houses will be managed by Waterford Council Expressions of interest gathered by the AGHG have been forwarded to the local authority who, it is understood, will also invite suitable applicants to register their interest formally.

Construction is expected to commence before Christmas this year, or early in 2023.