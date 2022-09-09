Philanthropist Tom Cavanagh ‘a pioneer for social progress’

Tributes have poured in for well-known philanthropist and businessman Dr Tom Cavanagh, who will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The Fermoy man passed away at his home on Thursday, in his 92nd year.

He was renowned for his philanthropic work, having set up the Tomar Trust in 1987.

Leading the tributes, Taoiseach Mícheál Martin said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Cavanagh, who he described as an extraordinary entrepreneur who made an outstanding contribution to Cork and Ireland, and “a thorough gentleman and philanthropist who showed tremendous commitment to his country”.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney described him as “an extraordinary pioneer for social progress and provided significant philanthropic funds to many lifechanging causes.”

Dr Cavanagh, who was the former chairman and managing director of Cavanaghs of Fermoy, was an ardent supporter of education. A new pedestrian bridge at UCC was named after him in 2018.

President of UCC Professor Patrick O’ Shea, Dr Tom Cavanagh, and UCC director of buildings & estates Mark Poland at the official opening of the Cavanagh Bridge in UCC. Picture: Clare Keogh

It followed the naming of UCC’s pharmacy building after Dr Cavanagh and his wife, Marie in 2006.

He graduated from UCC with a commerce degree in 1951, and with a HDip in 1952. He was awarded a scholarship to study in Italy.

He established Irish Business Against Litter in 1996. In 2019, Dr Cavanagh was the third Corkman to be inducted into the Cork Person of the Year Hall of Fame.

Dr Tom Cavanagh at the Cork Person of The Year Award for 2019 at The Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork, in January 2020.

University College Cork president Professor John O'Halloran recalled that Dr Cavanagh was “a remarkable UCC national and international athlete, who was named the best sports all-rounder in university on three occasions”.

He was also a member of the UCC governing body; director of Cork University Foundation, 1996–2007; UCC committee(s) member, supporter, advisor, and mentor; a committed philanthropist; and friend, he said.

Professor O’Halloran continued: "He was deeply motivated by a belief in, and a commitment to empowerment through education.

The legacy of this commitment can be seen in many of the buildings in UCC but most importantly to him, in the lives of the students he has enabled through the education which he and his wife Marie have supported for decades.

"Tom steadfastly believed that together we can create a better world, and he put the building blocks in place to help achieve it.

"He founded the Irish Business Against Litter organisation and the Tomar Trust, to work towards respecting our environment and to help create a fairer society. Tom will be deeply missed by many, and I wish to extend my sympathy to his family and friends.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald, who is secretary of the Knocknaheeny Youth Project in Cork City, said Dr Cavanagh’s philanthropic work on the northside of the city was remarkable.

He said: “He was very supportive of Garda community relations and made a contribution towards the purchase of a garda community bus.

"Always in his discussions on funding, he always made sure that State and local authorities took their responsibility as well, so it was a partnership.”

He shared whatever gains were made from his business and made sure they were put back into communities right across. We are forever grateful on the northside of Cork city for his support and his keen interest in volunteerism.”

In a statement on Friday morning, IBAL said Dr Cavanagh devised the Anti-Litter League in 2002 as a ‘name and shame” instrument to pressurise local authorities into giving greater priority to the issue of litter.

The statement said: “It brought about an immediate effect across the towns surveyed and remains the mainstay of our work today, having been extended to include cities and coastal areas.

"In 2014, Tom received an award from then Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Irish Hotels Federation President Michael Vaughan in recognition of his services to the hospitality sector in Ireland. He served as chairman up until his passing and his support for IBAL continues through his philanthropic foundation.”

Fiona Hurley, chief executive of NASC immigrant support centre in Cork City, said that the centre has been supported by funds from the Tomar Trust.

She said that Dr Cavanagh was instrumental in changing people’s lives for the better, including refugees from Ukraine.

Graham Clifford, founder and CEO of the Sanctuary Runners, which has been funded by the Tomar Trust, said: “Tom was unique — no two ways about it.

Once he believed in something and could visualise its positive impact, nothing would stand in his way from making it a reality.

"He worked so hard to improve the lives of people in disadvantaged communities across Ireland, often quietly and without fanfare. Even as he got older, his mind still sought new challenges and new ideas.

"His business acumen combined with his decency and belief in his vision meant, he became an incredible philanthropist who empowered others and got the best out of people.

He was kind, witty, decent and charming — he’ll be so missed by so many but the legacy of his amazing body of philanthropic work will live on for generations to come.

"Our love and support to his family and friends in Fermoy and further afield.”

We in the Immigrant Council extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Tom Cavanagh on the occasion of his passing. The Tomar Trust generously supported the integration activities of the Immigrant Council at a crucial time. May he rest in peace.https://t.co/NnbcHrZLWc — Immigrant Council.ie (@immigrationIRL) September 9, 2022

On Friday morning, a candle of remembrance was lit at Christ King Secondary School in Douglas “in grateful appreciation for his generosity to our school”.