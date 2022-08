There's a trio of beaches on the doorstep of this West Waterford family home on a triangular site called An Triantán, the Irish word for triangle.

An Triantán dates to 1990, but has evolved and grown over time with its owners and their lifestyle.

The property is located in beautiful west Waterford.

Added on were first-floor bedrooms, including some with novel but smart sliding doors to en suite bathrooms, plus an office and, back downstairs, plus an extension was added for utility, kitchen and a conservatory.

In its earlier years, the family ran An Triantán as a busy B&B (the name is carved into a small standing stone in the front lawn by a road junction near Whiting Bay) in the mid 1990s to 2000.

Then, for the next two decades, it reverted to private use for the parents and their two daughters. They are now downsizing and

selling via Ardmore-based agent Brian Gleeson, who guides the five-bed 2,300 sq ft dormer bungalow home at €525,000.

New owners are expected to come from a cross-section — families primarily, and perhaps some who would use it for guest accommodation (four of the five bedrooms are en suite).

The area is described as conducive to a healthy outdoor life, with beaches at Ardmore, Whiting Bay, and Goat Island.

The vendors say there are lovely neighbours, the back garden faces south and is “private and ideal for those with pets,” and add that the sea can be heard from the gardens.

There are lots of watersports to enjoy, and there’s a Local Link bus seven days a week to Dungarvan.

Agent Brian Gleeson says An Triantán’s condition is excellent and the sale is “a golden opportunity to purchase a lovely family home which offers a tremendous work-lifestyle balance, close to a vibrant village at Ardmore”.

Four of the five bedrooms are en suite.

The home has fibre broadband available for those who can work from home.

VERDICT: Give the triangle a jangle.