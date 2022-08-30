Nighttime water restrictions introduced in Clonakilty following West Cork hosepipe ban

Nighttime water restrictions have been reintroduced in Clonakilty in West Cork in a bid to safeguard daytime supplies.

It comes less than 24 hours after a hose pipe ban was introduced in the wider West Cork region where water levels are at “historic lows”.

Irish Water said the latest water restrictions affecting the town, which could see thousands of people experiencing a reduction in water pressure and flow, are required to give the reservoir time to replenish.

The restrictions, which will be introduced on Tuesday, will be in place from 11pm to 7am until further notice.

The areas affected will include the entire Clonakilty urban network and Foxhall network, with high ground and the extremities of the networks expecting to feel the greatest impact of the restrictions, including Youghals, Cloheen, Lady's Cross, the Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, and Barrick Hill.

Irish Water has been monitoring the water levels in Clonakilty since July, first urging residents to conserve water before introducing nighttime restrictions for about two weeks. They are now needed again.

It comes a day after Irish Water introduced a water conservation order across West Cork, where there are severe water supply issues due to the prolonged period of dry weather and increased demand.

The order prohibits the use of garden hosepipes and other non-essential uses of water by domestic users and commercial premises for non-commercial activities.

It follows a prolonged period of extremely dry weather, where the average rainfall in West Cork since November 2021 has been below average for every month, except June, when compared to historical rainfall records.

There was only 6.3mm of rain at the weather station in Roche’s Point between August 14 and 23, compared with 18.4mm in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and over 32mm in Markree Castle, Sligo.

Irish Water’s operations lead Niall O’Riordan said the latest nighttime restrictions in Clonakilty wre required because demand continues to increase as the dry weather continues.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience the restrictions will cause on the people of Clonakilty, but it is necessary to maintain reservoir levels and ensure a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours,” he said.

“We would again like to thank the people of Cork for their support in conserving water, particularly during the ongoing dry weather we are all enjoying this summer.

West Cork water levels in particular are very vulnerable, and we strongly urge everyone to play their part in conserving water.

“By reducing the water used, we can all help ensure there is enough water for everyone as we go through the rest of the summer and into autumn.”

People can work out how much water they use and how they could save water by using a free calculator tool on the Irish Water website. The site also provides water saving tips and advice.

Irish Water says it will continue to monitor the levels at all of its supplies over the coming weeks and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Irish Water 24/7 on 1800 278 278 or on the Irish Water website.