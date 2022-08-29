Hosepipe ban to come into effect across West Cork tonight

A hosepipe ban is being put in place for much of West Cork for the next four weeks as water levels are at "historic lows",

The ban comes into effect from midnight tonight and will be in place for 30 supplies in the county. The water conservation order prohibits the use of garden hosepipes and other non-essential uses of water by domestic users and commercial premises for non-commercial activities.

Irish Water said water supplies in West Cork have come under severe stress and that the ban is necessary due to the long period of dry weather.

The average rainfall in West Cork since November 2021 has been below average for every month, except last June, when compared to historical rainfall records.

There was only 6.3mm of rain at the weather station in Roches Point between August 14 and 23, compared with 18.4mm in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and over 32mm in Markree Castle, Sligo.

More warm weather is forecast in the coming weeks which will put further pressure on water supplies.

Irish Water said the low quantities of rainfall have impacted water resources so badly that they will need time to replenish and "it will take six to eight weeks of rainfall to do that".

It said demand for water in West Cork has increased significantly over the summer, particularly in tourist and agricultural areas.

The utility said it has been working with Cork County Council and is tankering water to three supplies but may need to expand that to other supplies in West Cork over the next two weeks.

"Irish Water’s top priority is to protect our water supply for use in homes, businesses, and essential services," said Margaret Attridge of Irish Water.

"Water levels at our surface-water and ground-water sources in the West Cork area have reduced to historic lows. As demand continues to outstrip supply in West Cork and with further dry weather predicted, we have taken the extra step of implementing a water conservation order to safeguard local water supplies.

“It is very clear from Irish Water’s data that warm weather creates a surge in demand for water. Such weather makes the use of hoses more likely for gardening, leisure and other purposes.

"However, using a hosepipe for one hour is the equivalent of the daily water usage of an average family and this is generally a non-essential use of water."

Ms Attridge said the ban follows "a series of measures" that have already been put in place to safeguard supplies over the summer, including tankering water to reservoirs, nighttime shut-offs in some areas, pressure management, and a public information campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of water conservation year-round.

"We will continue to analyse water consumption levels while the water conservation order is in place. It is essential that our water supply is protected if we are to avoid restrictions and outages over the coming weeks and months.