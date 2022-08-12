King Puck reinstated after getting clean bill of health from vet

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, who was in Killorglin last night, welcomed the decision by the committee and said it was the correct one
Danny Healy-Rae said it was "sad to see" people "interfere and interrupt this great event. They never seem to be for anything, only against everything". Picture: Don MacMonagle

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 10:02
Anne Lucey

King Puck has been reinstated: He was placed back on the stand last night after hourly veterinary checks gave him a clean bill of health for heights and the temperature dropped.

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, who was in Killorglin last night, welcomed the decision by the committee and said it was the correct one. The goat had been taken down on Thursday when it got to on the vet’s advice and he trusted the committee and the vet.

The goat came down following outcry over erecting the wild mountain goat on a high metal stand — circa 50ft — in a heatwave. A status yellow high-temperature warning is in place for Munster until midday, with a nationwide warning coming in place later today. 

In an attack on “so-called animal rights” people, Mr Healy-Rae said Puck Fair was of huge social importance to all of south Kerry. It was where friends and old neighbours met up and this year’s Puck Fair was especially important after “being locked up” for the past few years.

He said it was "sad to see" people "interfere and interrupt this great event. They never seem to be for anything, only against everything".

The goat would be released back into the wild “in better shape” than he was brought down, Mr Healy-Rae added.

“If the goat was above in Carrauntoohil, or below in the Black Valley would a vet be monitoring him every hour?” he asked on Radio Kerry.

He had checked with old people and nothing adverse ever happened to the goat in Puck Fair.

Putting the goat back up last night “was the right thing to do,” Mr Healy-Rae said and he complimented the committee.

“I saw the goat and the goat is fine. I was glad to be see that people were enjoying themselves in Killorglin last night and not locked up like we have been for the past few years,” he said referring to the Covid restrictions.

Friday — Scattering Day at Puck Fair — will see the close of the three day festival and the formal dethronement of the puck goat. 

Sources say it is likely he will be taken down again today for some hours given the temperatures forecasted.

