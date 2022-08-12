Ireland is braced for extreme heat as weather warnings remain in place

People across Ireland are bracing for a weekend of high heat, with temperatures set to reach up to 30C in the coming days.

On Thursday, temperatures hit 30.4C at Oak Park in Co Carlow.

Met Éireann issued a status yellow high-temperature warning for the whole country, which will be in place from 12pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday.

The forecaster said it will be “very warm or hot on Friday and Saturday”, with maximum temperatures of 27C to 29C, potentially higher in some areas.

Overnight, minimum temperatures will be around 15C, though could be potentially cooler in coastal areas.

High temperature warnings are in place until 6am on Sunday, with the coming days likely to be extremely hot in many areas, including the potential for record-breaking temperatures for the month of August.

Currently, the record temperature for August is 31.5C, recorded in 1995 in Carlow.

A packed beach at Garryvoe, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Looking at the weather conditions over the coming days, Met Éireann has said temperatures on Friday will be between 25C and 30C across the country, but they could rise into the low 30s in some inland parts of Munster and Leinster.

There will be no let-up in terms of the heat on Saturday as it could exceed 30C in a number of inland spots. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower developing as well.

Thundery downpours will bring the temperature down to the mid-20s on Sunday, after a dry and sunny start to the day. Sunday night will offer little relief from the heat as it will be very warm and muggy.

James and Lauren O'Doherty with Sam and Emily Mulcahy from Dungourney take shelter from the sun at Garryvoe, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Monday will see a return to regular temperatures for this time of year, along with heavy scattered showers and possible thunder.

Night-time water restrictions were in place overnight to allow reservoirs to replenish themselves.

Interventions are already underway at over 13 water supplies, and many more are on a watchlist due to worries that they may run dry.

Oliver Harney of Irish Water has urged the public to do what they can to conserve water.

“Small changes can make a big difference,” he said.

These included taking a shower rather than a bath and spending less time in the shower.

Jane Tassie, Lydia Walsh, and Evelyn Loughnane slap on the sun cream at Garryvoe in Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

A status orange forest fire risk is in place until next Tuesday. It has been issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine due to the current weather conditions and expected level of risk over the coming days.

On Thursday afternoon, there were reports of a large fire in the Mossgrove area of Cork near Béal na Bláth.

Huge plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area as emergency services attempted to get the blaze under control.

Darwin, a springer/cocker spaniel cross, romping around the river Dodder in south Dublin. Picture: Damien Storan

Advice to prevent wildfires is to not use barbeques in woodland, and if you see a fire report it to the emergency services.