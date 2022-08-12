The Puck stops here: Sweltering heat prompts shortest reign ever for Killorglin's King Puck

Joe Duffy received a tsunami of texts about Puck's incarceration in soaring temperatures — and now the goat is gone
Controversy rages on 'Liveline' in 2022 — but that was of no consequence to Liz O'Connor, the Queen of Puck Fair, who crowned King Puck in Killorglin on August 10, 1983. Picture: Eddie O'Hare/Irish Examiner Archive

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 02:05
Anne Lucey, in Killorglin

In what looks to be the shortest reign ever for a goat, King Puck was taken down unceremoniously on the second day of his rule to avoid temperatures of 26C and up.

A local vet decided that such heat, while in a metal cage over Killorglin, was too hot to handle for the Macgillycuddy goat.

The decision was taken before the noon heat intensified, and communicated to the Department of Agriculture thereafter.

The long-running tradition had been the subject of ferocious debate on the national airwaves in recent days, with RTÉ’s Liveline fielding a large volume of  calls from animal rights activists concerned after the goat was pictured behind bars.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman for the fair insisted it was the local vet who made the decision to take down the goat.

“He is checked several times a day and this morning the vet decided it was too hot for him,” she said.

She added that the goat was “resting in the shade”, though his new location was not made clear.

“Under the five freedoms of animal welfare, the Puck Fair committee continued to ensure that the welfare of King Puck is their highest priority,” the spokeswoman said.

The goat continues to have a good bill of health but it is not clear when he will be released back into the wild. 

His majesty would normally be taken down on Friday with great ceremony — but how to dethrone a goat that is already down remains to be seen.

The affair has prompted questions over the future of the festival and whether any more King Pucks will be crowned.

The coronation of the goat most likely has its origins in pagan Ireland.

In years gone by, concern was voiced by the Catholic church about raising a goat — regarded by some as a symbol of the devil — over the human population and venerating it in such a manner.

In 2022, it seems animal welfare has succeeded where even 1950s Catholic Ireland could not.

• Find out more about the festival on the official Puck Fair website. 

Puck Fair
