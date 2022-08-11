King Puck 'resting in the shade' after goat removed from 50ft stand due to heat

King Puck is resting in the shade this afternoon after a local vet decided it was too hot shortly before noon.

It comes following outcry over erecting the wild mountain goat on a high metal stand - circa 50ft - in a heatwave. A status yellow high-temperature warning is currently in place for Munster, with a nationwide warning coming into place on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the fair this afternoon said the goat was “resting in the shade”.

“He is checked several times a day and this morning the vet decided it was too hot for him,” she said.

The goat is likely to be put back up once it cools, however, that decision will not be taken until later today.

Traditionally at the Puck Fair, the wild goat spends the bulk of the festival on a 50ft stand overlooking the town. The festival takes place each year on August 10, 11 and 12.

The puck is looked after by a team of goat catchers, while a local vet monitors the goat’s health and he is given a full health check before his coronation and being hoisted on the stand. As well as being fed, the goat is inoculated.

The Department of Agriculture has no role in either the capture or the display of the animal, it said.

However it is keeping a close eye, it said on Wednesday. And in a statement a spokesman said:

“The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has no role in approving or licensing the capture or display of the goat at the Puck Fair.

"In relation to concerns for animal welfare associated with hot weather conditions, Minister McConalogue issued a statement in July urging farmers and livestock owners to take steps to protect their livestock during hot weather."