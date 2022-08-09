Heatwave: Status yellow high-temperature warning issued for Munster and Leinster

Over the three days, people can expect maximum temperatures of around 27C to 29C.
Coastal areas may not feel as hot due to sea breezes but care should still be taken when outside in the sun. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 15:45
Michelle McGlynn

As the heatwave continues, Munster and Leinster can expect things to heat up even more from Thursday.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow high-temperature warning for the two provinces.

It will come into effect on Thursday at midday and will remain in place until 6am on Sunday morning.

Over the three days, people can expect maximum temperatures of around 27C to 29C.

There will be little relief felt during the nights as the mercury will not dip below 15C.

Coastal areas may not feel as hot due to sea breezes but care should still be taken when outside in the sun.

A weather advisory is currently in place for the entire country and will remain in effect until midnight on Monday.

Meanwhile, Irish Water has warned that it is watching closely to see if water restrictions will be needed as the hot spell continues.

Interventions are currently underway at 13 water supplies to ensure that they do not run dry, while 60 others across Ireland are on a watch list amid concern they will reach critical levels and may need to be restricted.

The utility is anticipating that while hot weather causes water levels to drop, demand will also increase. Tom Cuddy, the head of operations at Irish Water, said they are hoping they will not have to take actions that will impact on their customers.

Heatwave: Status yellow high-temperature warning issued for Munster and Leinster

