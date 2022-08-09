Irish Water says restrictions may be needed as country braces for heatwave

Ireland gets its second heatwave of the summer as temperatures are expected to hit the mid-20s over the coming week. Picture: Paul Mealey

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 11:12
Eimer McAuley

Irish Water has warned that it is watching closely to see if water restrictions will be needed as Ireland prepares for another heatwave

Interventions are currently underway at 13 water supplies to ensure that they do not run dry, while 60 others across Ireland are on a watch list amid concern they will reach critical levels and may need to be restricted. 

The utility is anticipating that while hot weather causes water levels to drop, demand will also increase. Tom Cuddy, the head of operations at Irish Water, said they are hoping they will not have to take actions that will impact on their customers. 

"We are focusing very much on interventions that will have little, or no impact on people, in some cases we're tankering water to reservoirs from supplies that do have sufficient water. 

"We are applying pressure inductions, particularly at night time. We are bringing online some backup sources that have been offline for a while, we're also cross-connecting adjacent schemes so we may be able to supply or change boundaries between different schemes," he said. 

A heatwave is due to hit Ireland this week, and members of the public have been urged to look out for vulnerable people. A weather advisory for the whole country has been issued for hot temperatures over the coming days. 

The advisory will be in place until Monday, August 15. The hottest weather is expected to hit Ireland tomorrow and continue into the weekend. 

Met Éireann has said that they expect daytime temperatures will reach the mid- to high-20s and will remain uncomfortably warm overnight. 

Dublin City Council has said that contingency plans are being put in place in the city to ensure temporary shelter will continue to be available to homeless people. 

Outreach teams will be handing out water and sunscreen and the public is being asked to report people sleeping rough during the hot weather. 

#Weather#Homelessness
