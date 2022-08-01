Youghal hotel awarded €12m contract to accommodate Ukrainian refugees

A hotel in Youghal was awarded a contract worth over €12 million to accommodate Ukrainians arriving into Ireland following the Russian invasion earlier this year.

The owners of Dublin’s Citywest Hotel, meanwhile, were awarded contracts worth just under €10m as it acts as a hub for arrivals for those fleeing the war.

In total, the Government has agreed on contracts worth €99.3m on accommodation and ancillary services such as catering, cleaning and laundry with hotels and guesthouses around the country according to tender documents published by the Department of Integration.

Over 90 such contracts have been signed as the State continues to scramble to secure accommodation for the 32,000 arrivals from Ukraine who’ve required it.

The Irish Examiner reported last week that the Aviva Stadium had been used to temporarily house around 100 refugees before they were moved to other accommodation. It comes as the Government has also been reaching out to the GAA and religious organisations in a bid to secure temporary housing for Ukrainians.

Student accommodation

Councils are also looking for properties on islands off the Irish coast to accommodate Ukrainians living in student accommodation.

Thousands of refugees face having to leave accommodation before the next academic year begins, with many being told they need to vacate their flats over the next two weeks.

Of the 32,000 who’ve sought accommodation since their arrival, around 28,000 have been placed in serviced accommodation with a further 1,100 in emergency accommodation. It’s understood the latter form of accommodation is seen as temporary, with people moved on quickly.

Citywest has been acting as a hub for arrivals before they move elsewhere, and the Department of Integration awarded contracts worth €2.45 million and €8.34 million since the outbreak of the war.

Six locations in Cork have been providing accommodation and/or other services according to the tender documents.

It includes Weddings by Franc Ltd (€622,440), Knockrow Trading Ltd/Munster Arms Hotel (€294,840), The Drimoleague Inn (€254,800), CRM Properties/The Dutch Tulip (€451,095) and Trabolgan Holiday Centre (€4,471,879).

'Care centre'

Youghal’s Quality Hotel, which was transformed into a “care centre” for Ukrainian refugees, has a contract with the State worth €12.5 million according to the documents.

Over three-quarters of the 43,000 refugees arriving into Ireland since the end of February have sought accommodation from the State. It’s understood that the Government has modelled for up to 50,000 people to have arrived by the end of August.

When students return to university in the coming weeks, it will put further strain on the system as many had student accommodation spaces had been used for Ukrainian people during the summer.

The Department of Integration said that of the 4,900 student accommodation beds it contracted around the country, including Cork, some 3,200 are currently in use.

Several thousand people are also living in pledged accommodation – either vacant or shared. The Government said last week that a €400 monthly payment for those hosting Ukrainian refugees had opened for applications, with the first payments to be given on Tuesday, August 9.

"In light of the continued significant numbers of people coming here, the department is contracting all forms of accommodation, particularly mindful of potentially significant numbers that may arrive,” a spokesperson said.