Turkey says first grain ship has left Ukrainian port of Odesa

A Turkish Polarnet cargo ship is loading Ukrainian grain in a port in Odesa region, Ukraine (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP/PA)
Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 07:23
Associated Press reporters

The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set off from the port of Odesa on Monday.

Turkey’s defence ministry said the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship, Razoni, which has been loaded with corn, departed Odesa for Lebanon.

The ministry statement said other ships would also depart Ukraine’s ports through the safe corridors in line with deals signed in Istanbul on July 22, but did not provide further details.

Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the UN clearing the way for Ukraine — one of the world’s key suppliers — to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports because of Russia’s invasion.

The deals also allow Russia to export grain and fertilisers.

RussiagrainPlace: International
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss face their second official hustings with Tory members (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

IE Logo

