Man, 20s, dies in Limerick crash as RSA reiterate road safety this Bank Holiday

A man in his early 20s has died following a single vehicle road collision in Limerick during the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal collision that occurred at around 12.30am this morning, on the R512 at Carrigmartin, Ballyneety, Co Limerick.

The sole occupant of the only vehicle involved was pronounced dead at the scene. The body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the R512 at Carrigmartin between midnight and 12.30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The incident has raised this Bank Holiday weekend's road death toll to six, with the Road Safety Authority renewing its appeal for road users to take extra care.

A spokesperson for the RSA said roads will be busy this Bank Holiday Monday with many returning after a short break.

"Drivers should expect to encounter walkers, cyclists, and motorcyclists. The RSA is therefore urging drivers to slow down, look out for vulnerable road users and don’t forget to take breaks on your journey to avoid falling asleep at the wheel."