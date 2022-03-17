Support centres for Ukrainian families to open in Cork, Limerick and Dublin 

Support hubs to help Ukrainian families who have fled the Russian invasion are to be opened in Cork, Limerick and Dublin.

The Ukraine Support Centres will assist Ukrainians in obtaining PPS Numbers, availing of Social Welfare income supports, and receiving referrals to other State services.

The hubs in Cork and Dublin are open from today. The Cork centre is on Hanover Quay while the hub in Dublin is on Cork Street.

These centres will be open on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 from 9.15am to 3.00pm. From Monday, March 21, they will be open from 9.15am to 5.00pm.

The Limerick hub will open next week.

Almost 7,300 people who have fled Ukraine have already arrived in Ireland, while 5,000 PPS Numbers have been issued to Ukrainians.

"These dedicated hubs in Dublin, Cork and Limerick will ensure that Ukrainian families and individuals who have fled this terrible war can get the supports they need as quickly as possible," said Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys who announced the news.

"My officials are present in these new centres, as well as our Intreo Centres, to assist the Ukrainian people in obtaining the likes of a PPS Number – which is a crucial first step to accessing different services offered by the State."

Ms Humphreys said that many have also been provided with income supports such as Supplementary Welfare Allowance.

"I want the people of Ukraine to know that my Department is here to help and support you in every way we can."

The centres will offer in-person meetings with displaced people to:

prioritise the acceptance and processing-to-award of applications for PPS Numbers and income supports;

enable the issuance of Temporary Permissions letters as a priority; and

provide information and referrals to other services.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee added that temporary protection has already been granted to more than 3,000 people.

"I will continue to work with my EU counterparts on any further EU-wide measures that might be needed to assist those fleeing Ukraine," said Ms McEntee.

"Given the very extreme pressures being faced by Moldova in the current circumstances, we have also agreed, as part of an EU response, to offer to accept from Moldova up to 500 people who have fled the war in Ukraine."