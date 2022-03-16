Taoiseach offers Ireland's support to Ukraine in call with President Zelenskyy

The Taoiseach has offered to provide Ukraine with any support Ireland can give during a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a 20-minute phone call, Micheál Martin told the Ukrainian president that everyone in Ireland admired his great leadership in face of an immoral war on the people of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader thanked Mr Martin for support from Ireland, including the visa waiver, St Patrick’s Day show of solidarity and other contributions to the EU’s peace facility.

In a tweet after the meeting, Mr Zelenskyy said both men discussed “countering aggression and horrific crimes of Russia against civilians.”

He also expressed his condolences over the killing of Irish journalist Pierre Zakrzewski by Russian soldiers.

Mr Martin told him that Ireland is fully behind Ukraine’s EU membership hopes.

Just spoke to President @ZelenskyyUA.



I told him the Irish people stand fully behind #Ukraine.



He thanked us for our continued humanitarian aid, shelter, global support and sanctions against Russia.



He offered sympathy to the family of journalist Pierre Zakrzewski. pic.twitter.com/s3tsa7aAIJ — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 16, 2022

The call with the Ukrainian president came as Mr Martin was due to address the US Chamber of Commerce.

Acknowledging his delayed appearance, Mr Martin said he was “delighted and privileged” to take the call.

He said: “(Zelenskyy) articulated in the most passionate, determined and calm way the absolute vitality and importance of we continuing to keep the pressure on through the various methods that we’ve deployed so far in terms of sanctions and supports to the people of Ukraine.

“He was conscious that as we came together for the St Patrick’s Day programme that we were also, as as a key theme of our St Patrick’s Day programme, (showing) solidarity with Ukraine. He was very much aware and thankful and grateful for that and for the humanitarian assistance that the Irish people have offered.

He said that the Ukrainian leader offered an “outstanding example of leadership”.

“I was very taken by his controlled and calm but very firm approach in terms of what his country needs right now.”

- additional reporting from PA