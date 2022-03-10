Plans for 30 new homes in Killarney blocked by local residents' groups 

Several local residents’ groups in Killarney have succeeded in blocking a controversial development of 30 new houses in the town which had been approved by Kerry County Council.

An Bord Pleanála has upheld an appeal by several parties against the council’s decision to grant planning permission for the demolition of a former B&B and the construction of 30 new houses on the same site at Ballycasheen, Killarney, Co Kerry.

Opponents of the plans included a number of residents' groups from the Flesk Grove area of Killarney.

The developer, Flesk Grove Developments, had originally submitted plans for 34 houses but reduced the number by three in response to issues raised by council planners, who imposed a condition that one further unit should be omitted.

However, the board said it could not be satisfied the proposed development would not have adverse effects on the integrity of Killarney National Park and the Macgillycuddy’s Reeks and Caragh River Catchment Special Area of Conservation, which meant it was precluded from approving the application.

The board said it was also not satisfied the developer had sufficient legal interest or approval to carry out the necessary road improvement measures to provide adequate access to the site.

In addition, it said the layout and design of the development was “disjointed and piecemeal” and failed to respond appropriately to the unique characteristics of the site.

As a result, the board concluded the proposed development would seriously injure residential and environmental amenities of the area.

Opponents complained the council had failed to take adequate account of concerns raised by numerous third parties, while they claimed the housing scheme was not consistent with planning policy for the area.

Out of character

They maintained the design was inappropriate and out of character for the area and would result in overlooking of adjoining properties.

Locals claimed council planners were too reliant on OPW flood risk maps which suggested there was no risk of flooding on the site whereas there had been numerous incidents of flooding in the area.

They also maintained Flesk Grove Developments did not have a wayleave for services from the owner of a private road needed to access the site, Atlantic Capital Advisors, which was one of the appellants.

The developer responded to criticism it had not met its Part V obligations by pointing out it had agreed to transfer three units to Kerry County Council on completion of the development.

The developer and objectors also disagreed about whether the company had legal entitlement to discharge surface water into a nearby stream.

An inspector with An Bord Pleanála said neither Flesk Grove Development nor the council had adequately addressed concerns raised about whether the company had sufficient legal interest to be able to carry out proposed works to a culvert and to an access road.

The inspector said the developer had also failed to incorporate the stream into the design of the proposed housing estate.

She claimed a fundamentally different approach and layout was required for the site “in the interest of proper planning and sustainable development.”