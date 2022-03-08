Kerry council plans could 'unreasonably limit' wind energy development

The State's planning watchdog has criticised plans by Kerry County Council to introduce strict controls on the location of future wind farms, which it claims has the potential to “significantly and unreasonably limit” wind energy development in the county.

The Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR) said the proposed introduction of the requirement for any future wind farm development to be set back at least one kilometre from any residential property had no sound evidence basis.

In an assessment of the draft Kerry County Development Plan 2022-2028, the OPR said some other potential locations for wind farms were not classified as landscapes which were “sensitive to win on an objective basis.”

The regulator said the combined effect of the various restrictions means areas “open for consideration” for wind farms within Kerry were “fragmented and extremely limited in extent.”

It noted there was no area in Kerry where wind farm developments were “permitted in principle,” contrary to ministerial guidelines.

Under the draft plan, the areas considered as potential locations for wind farms are limited and mostly confined to the north of the county close to the border with Limerick.

The OPR acknowledged that the county had already made a significant renewable energy contribution to the national grid with a capacity of 742MW by use of the natural advantages of its geographic location.

A total of 362 wind turbines have been erected in Kerry since the first one was granted planning permission in 1997, with a further 12 either to be constructed or under construction.

However, it noted the Government’s Climate Action Plan 2021 contains a target of an additional 8GW of onshore wind capacity over the next decade to achieve the objective of 80% of electricity being generated from renewable resources by 2030.

The regulator said the approach taken by the council would limit the potential for Co Kerry to contribute to meeting national targets for renewable energy necessary to tackle climate change.

The OPR has called on the local authority to remove the 1km setback rule as well as to indicate the potential wind energy capacity that the new development plan will help to deliver.

It is one of a total of eight recommendations made by the regulator which signal the OPR’s belief that the plan is in breach of national and regional planning policy or ministerial guidelines.

The OPR said the rationale for designating Milltown as a district town was not clear given its proximity to the nearby towns of Killarney and Tralee.

In relation to Milltown, it said there was “a real danger that this settlement will grow at a rate that is not supported by physical and social infrastructure and will result in a highly car-dependent and unsustainable pattern of suburban development.”

The regulator also raised concern about high rates of proposed population growth for some other areas relative to their capacity to absorb a proportionate number of new inhabitants including Barraduff, Farranfore, Milltown and Fenit.

Concern about the future planned growth in Fenit was due to the existing deficiency in its wastewater infrastructure.

The OPR called on the council to reduce the population and housing level proposed for each area and ensure reallocated growth was transferred to the key towns of Killarney and Tralee where population growth is allowed to exceed 30% over the lifetime of the development plan.

Under legislation, the council’s chief executive is obliged to provide an explanation to the OPR if it does not accept the regulator’s recommendations.