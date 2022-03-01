Cork firefighters struggling to get insurance to drive to station 

Firefighters in Co Cork are being refused cover from some motor insurers for driving to stations for normal emergency call-outs, or while 'red' weather warnings are in place.

This, added to the fact they are relatively poorly paid, is making it increasingly difficult to recruit and retain the vital emergency personnel.

The county's firefighters are part-timers and, unlike their full-time counterparts in Cork City, they don't undertake shifts based in stations.

Instead, they have to live or work close to their stations in order to get to them quickly when alerted to an emergency.

Some insurers believe they may take unnecessary risks doing this.

County councillors are calling on Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath to address the firefighters' remuneration and for the Government to step in and indemnify them during the course of their work if insurance companies refuse to do so.

Fianna Fáil councillor Ian Doyle won unanimous support from colleagues when he called for the county's firefighters to receive better pay and conditions.

He said their responsibilities “have increased hugely” in recent years; now acting as first responders to anything from car crashes to medical call-outs.

“Their basic pay must be looked at. They need to be on call 24/7. In order to attract young people into the job we need to look at wage levels,” Mr Doyle said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gearóid Murphy said the role was eating into the firefighters' private and professional lives and had to be valued with better remuneration.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh, a full-time firefighter based in Cork City, claimed he was aware county part-timers were finding it increasingly difficult to get motor insurance cover to travel to their stations for emergency call-outs.

“Insurance companies won't insure them. During red weather warnings they have to respond, but won't be insured travelling to work. These people are taking their own risk. It's just crazy in my eyes,” Mr Murtagh said.

He said this and levels of remuneration were leading to recruitment and retention issues in the county's fire service.

As a result, those remaining in the job are finding it increasingly difficult to get time off as there aren't enough people available for cover.

Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre O'Brien said firefighters are now, more often than not, “the first port of call” for many incidents and as the country is “indebted to them” they need to be treated properly.

“They're heroes in our communities. Their remuneration needs to be attractive,” Mayor of County Cork, Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan said.