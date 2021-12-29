Clean Coasts Ballynamona now tidying beaches on over 80kms of coastline 

One of the country's most successful community biodiversity organisations, Clean Coasts Ballynamona in East Cork, is expanding its reach with the tidying of beaches now stretching to 80km, or 3% of the national coastline.

In light of the biodiversity crisis and new global commitments on climate change pledged at November's Cop26 United Nations summit in Glasgow, Clean Coasts Ballynamona said tackling pollution and enhancing flora and fauna around Ireland's coasts has become a matter of national urgency.

Founder Proinsias Ó Tuama said the appetite for change from the community is palpable going into 2022.

"We're now up to around 3% of the Irish coastline, or around 80km, from Youghal's front strand right around to the likes of Ballycotton bay, around Roches Point and White Bay, and up into Midleton.

Without Covid-19 restrictions, you could have 300 regulars coming out to beach cleans around the county, and around 1,500 have come to help at one stage or another. People are starting to realise the seriousness of the biodiversity crisis and the impact of climate change.

"We are now almost fully funded again for the year on the tax and insurance on two of our main pieces of machinery, the Gator and the tractor, after a tremendous community response to a fundraising effort. I'm hopeful we can continue to expand and inspire more people in the new year to join Clean Coasts programmes around the country."

Clean Coasts Ballynamona unveiled a new €25,000 four-wheeled utility vehicle named the 'Gator' last April to help it step up its ongoing fight against the scourge of marine litter.

Mr Ó Tuama said without the help of the vehicle, secured with the support of Flag (Fisheries Local Action Group) funding, and a dedicated band of volunteers, cleaning local beaches in East Cork would have been almost impossible to tackle, such is the volume of litter in some areas.

Mr Ó Tuama began cleaning the beach at Ballynamona strand in 2015, and soon the enthusiasm spiralled.

Accompanied by two faithful dogs, the secondary school teacher soon attracted members of the community and the team was up to 300 people by the summer of 2020.

The group's 40km or 1.5% of the coastline scope of 2020 has now been doubled because of local enthusiasm.

The national Clean Coasts organisation, a charity run through the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce to encourage the protection of beaches, seas and marine life, has urged people to engage in a new year's resolution of undertaking a beach clean for just two minutes.

Those signing up at cleancoasts.org will receive a so-called '#2minutebeachclean' kit to join others in sharing their experience on social media.