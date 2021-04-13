'The Gator' joins East Cork fight against beach litter

A beast of a machine has been deployed to add some extra muscle and pulling-power to beach-cleaning efforts along a 40km stretch of coastline.

As coastal communities brace for an influx of visitors over the coming days after months of lockdown, Ireland’s largest Clean Coast group has unveiled a new €25,000 four-wheeled utility vehicle to help it step up its ongoing fight against the scourge of marine litter.

The multi award-winning Clean Coasts Ballynamona Group in East Cork has just taken delivery of a new John Deere ‘Gator’, with the support of Flag (Fisheries Local Action Group) funding, which will be used to help pull heavy marine litter such as old and abandoned fishing nets that wash up on the shore.

The vehicle has a towing capacity of more than 400kgs and can carry almost 300kgs of cargo.

Founder of Clean Coasts Ballynamona Proinsias Ó Tuama said it will become an essential piece of equipment in tackling the tonnes of litter that washes up on the coast.

In 12 months alone, we removed over 200 tyres from Ballybranagan and Ballycroneen beaches – beaches that stretch just 1.2 km.”

“The Gator will also allow us to carry the very heavy bags that volunteers collect back to the carpark for safe disposal," he said.

Clean Coasts Ballynamona volunteers at Ardnahinch beach, Co Cork, for the delivery of the Gator. From left: Odhran Ó Tuama with his father Proinsias Ó Tuama, founder of Clean Coasts Ballynamona,; local volunteers Sally O'Reilly and Tomas Mulcahy; Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Mary Linehan Foley; and Clare O'Dwyer with her children, Rory and Eda Fleming. Picture: Cathal Noonan

“Pristine coasts are essential. They are not just very important ecosystems. They are also crucial for the local economy, such as the beautiful restaurants, pubs, hotels and B&Bs who are ready to welcome the thousands of visitors who will visit once restrictions lift.”

Clean Coasts Ballynamona clean and maintain beaches along a 40km stretch of coast in East Cork –representing 1.5% of the total Irish coastline. Their patch includes two Blue Flag beaches and three Green Coast beaches.

Stephen Belton, the managing director of the Garryvoe Hotel said the addition of the new vehicle to the Clean Coast group’s arsenal has given everyone in the hotel a great boost.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming our guests back to the hotel and we have some of the best beaches in Ireland on our doorstep. We are delighted to have such a dedicated group like Clean Coasts Ballynamona looking after them for us and for all who visit them,” he said.

Sinéad McCoy, coastal communities manager in Clean Coasts, said the work done by the Ballynamona group over the past number of years has been truly inspiring to the Clean Coasts team and Clean Coasts communities, groups and volunteers throughout the country.

“We are excited to see what this leading group will achieve with this addition of this brand new Gator, which will expand the beach cleaning capabilities of this already extraordinarily active beach cleaning community,” she said.