From one man and his dogs to a mass movement to clean Munster's beaches

It began as one man and a dog doing their bit for tidier beaches in East Cork – now it is a mass community movement cleaning 1.5% of the Irish coastline.

However, the Clean Coasts Ballynamona group is looking to ramp up its efforts even further.

Clean Coasts Ballynamona and the East Cork Biodiversity Networking Programme is appealing for funds from small donors to enable it to cover costs such as insurance and maintenance of equipment.

Local businesses have been hugely supportive and generous with their funds in recent years, but the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to difficulties of their own to contend with, according to Clean Coasts Ballynamona founder Proinsias Ó Tuama.

"We could not have asked for better support from local businesses, but their own finances have been badly affected. We're exploring whether small donations from individuals will allow us to continue to build on what we have done since 2015. One-off donations or a small monthly sub of €5 would make a massive difference, if enough people did so."

Mr Ó Tuama began cleaning the beach at Ballynamona strand in 2015, and soon the enthusiasm spiralled. Accompanied by two faithful dogs, the secondary school teacher soon attracted members of the community, and was up to 300 people by last summer.

In year one, it was myself and two dogs, then it was myself and four people in a few months, then by the end of the year, it was 20 people and two or three dogs. It grew and grew."

Mr Ó Tuama lived in Silver Strand in Ballycotton for five years and would come at 7am to do some cleaning, and then after work in the evenings.

"You think 'someone has to do it', but that someone is yourself. You have to take a lead on it. There are 1.2km of beach, and we started here in Ballynamona.

Then, before you know it, we’re down in Ardnahinch. Then the schoolchildren are asking can they come along – and, before you know it, the school has adopted eight beaches, and we are cleaning from Ballybrannigan over as far as Youghal.

"It’s 40km, or 1.5% of the Irish coastline," he said.

Clean Coasts Ballynamona was hailed by the national Clean Coasts programme in December, with an award in the "Against All Odds" category.

It joined six other community groups across the country as "groups who have kept going against the odds this year and adapted to Covid-19 restrictions", the national organisation said.

The Clean Coasts programme, operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce and funded by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, and Fáilte Ireland, aims to engage communities in the protection of Ireland’s beaches, seas and marine life.

There are currently more than 1,200 registered Clean Coasts groups in Ireland and more than 24,000 volunteers engaged with the programme before the pandemic struck.

Mr Ó Tuama said he would like to hear from anyone interested in the Ballynamona group, and the East Cork Biodiversity Networking Programme.

"If people want to contact me, they can do so at potuama@colmans.ie – we are very grateful for such support."