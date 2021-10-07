Gardaí and council working together to tackle crime blighting Limerick estate

Gardaí and Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) are working to tackle anti-social behaviour and crime that has become a blight on one inner-city estate.

Johnsgate Village sits at the centre of Limerick City, less than a stone’s throw from major amenities such as St John’s Hospital, Limerick School of Art and Design and the Milk Market. However, residents living in the crime-plagued estate say they feel isolated and abandoned, with some afraid to leave their house due to verbal threats and targeted vandalism.

In one video seen by the Irish Examiner, a man can be seen to take what appears to be cocaine, while children, as young as four or five, can be seen playing only metres away. In another video, a garda vehicle is attacked, with its tire being slashed, before officers appear to arrest the culprit.

Gardaí were unable to confirm this incident, as the video in question was not time-stamped, meaning it was impossible to date. However, the force has confirmed that it continues to patrol the estate “targeting criminality and anti-social behaviour".

A spokesperson added that “targeted activity in the last 12 months alone has resulted in a number of persons being brought before the courts on serious matters; a number of which are currently before the Circuit Court and are subject to strict bail supervision”.

“Gardaí are working in partnership with Limerick City and County Council, and the local residents' association, to ensure good estate management in Johnsgate Village,” they added.

A spokesperson for LCCC said a task force was established in 2020, that includes representatives from the Johnsgate Resident’s Association and a number of Council directorates. It aims to provide “effective solutions for reducing environmental blight, eliminating anti-social behaviour, maximising the re-use of housing and to drive forward a more co-ordinated and effective response to resolving complaints,” the council said.

It will also use Compulsory Purchase Orders to ensure that derelict properties can be made available for housing. The council hopes that by reducing the number of vacant and derelict properties, the opportunity for crime, including drug use and other anti-social behaviour such as vandalism, fly-tipping and graffiti, will be reduced.

A number of residents Irish Examinerhave spoken to the , detailing the situation which they say has made their life unbearable.

In the past two years, one resident said they have seen violent conflicts, in which one person was allegedly stabbed, children, who are being used to sell drugs, Garda vehicles being attacked, and physical and verbal abuse directed at residents.

Local councillor John Costelloe said he is aware of one resident who simply left her home, unable to handle the stress, and says he plans to bring the problems faced by those living in the area up in the next Joint Policing Committee.