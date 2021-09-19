Lixnaw shooting victims to be buried tomorrow

Murdered Eileen O’Sullivan and her son Jamie will be buried on Monday morning.

Gardaí are still keeping an open mind as to why 63-year-old Mossie O’Sullivan killed 56-year-old Eileen and 24-year-old Jamie. Their bodies were found at their Kilfeighney home near Lixnaw in north Kerry two weeks ago.

Mossie O’Sullivan's body was later found near the house. The former mechanic and bus driver, who bred sheep and kept bees to make honey, appears to have died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds. A legally-held firearm was found by his side.

His funeral was held last Monday in Lixnaw, and was attended by about 80 friends, neighbours and relatives.

Funerals delayed to allow family return

The service for Eileen and Jamie is believed to have been delayed due to her sisters Mary O'Sullivan and Margaret Reilley travelling over from the UK. One arrived last Friday, while another arrived over the weekend.

A Requiem Mass is to be celebrated for both Eileen and Jamie at 11am in St Michael's Church, Lixnaw, followed by burial in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw. The Mass for Eileen and Jamie will be live-streamed, and the family say donations, in lieu of flowers should be made to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Neighbours and people who knew Mossie O'Sullivan were said to be stunned after the incident, never having imagined such a thing happening in the small Kerry community.

Although he had had health issues in recent years due to an injured hip from an accident that caused a limp, he is said to have had new concerns about his health. This is said to have followed a colonoscopy he underwent more than seven weeks ago.

He is reported to have shared those concerns with a relative at a recent family funeral.

'People have just stopped talking about it'

Friends and family are still baffled as to why Mossie O’Sullivan did what he did. According to a friend speaking today, he does not appear to have left a suicide note.

“Nobody seems to know anything,” the friend said. “And to be honest with you, a lot of people have just stopped talking about it:

I wouldn’t say life has returned to normal but after the funeral, people want to try and move on. We’ve had a lot to deal with in the past few months.

He said the area is reeling from a number of deaths since the end of July.

• The Requiem Mass for Eileen O'Sullivan and Jamie O'Sullivan will be streamed live on ChurchCamLive.ie/Lixnaw at 11am tomorrow, Monday, September 20.