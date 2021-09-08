Family in Lixnaw tragedy named locally as Eileen, Jamie and Mossie O'Sullivan

Parish priest Fr Anthony O’Sullivan, who gave the family the last rites, said: "I just can’t put into words what I saw and what I witnessed."
Gardaí at the scene of a suspected murder-suicide at Ballyreehan, Lixnaw on Tuesday night.  Photo: Domnick Walsh

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 13:01
Neil Michael

The family who died in a double murder-suicide in Lixnaw last night has been named locally.

Eileen O’Sullivan and her son Jamie, 23, appear to have been shot dead before Eileen's partner, Mossie O’Sullivan, turned the gun on himself. All three bodies were found around 9pm last night at Eilieen’s family home at Ballyreehan, near Lixnaw, north Co Kerry.

Neighbours say Mossie, a former mechanic in the local garage, was last seen in nearby Abbeydorney filling his car up with diesel. One person who knew him said that he had only last week put his sheep up for sale.

John Warren, whose daughter was a friend of Jamie O’Sullivan, said: “I knew Mossie to say hello to but didn’t know him all that well.

“He always struck me as a very polite and quiet man. My daughter knew Jamie and she is understandably very upset.” 

Parish priest Fr Anthony O’Sullivan, who gave the family the last rites, said people are just stunned.

Although he has dealt with families at the passing of their loved ones, he said he had never experienced a scenario like this.

Fr O’Sullivan said: “I was there. I got a call around 11.15pm and I was asked to go out and give them the last Rites.

There is a numbness and an unreality about all this, and utter disbelief that this has happened.

“Words fail me, words fail me. I just can’t put into words what I saw and what I witnessed. It is just so shocking.

“I’ve only been here two years and the pandemic hasn’t made it easy to meet people.

“But I would know them, they are a local family, and I met one of them briefly early on in my start here.

“You hear about this sort of thing, but you never expect it to happen on your own doorstep.

“This is just so awful.

“To tell you the truth, I just can’t take it in.”

Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email: jo@samaritans.ie

Women's Aid can be contacted on their 24hr National Freephone Helpline 1800 341 900

