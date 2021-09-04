'You have a murderer still living in Ireland' says son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier 

“It’s been 25-years. The truth has not arrived yet. We must end this story, for me, for my mother, for Irish people,” Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud said
Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud appeared on The Late Late Show calling for anyone with information on his mother's death to come forward. Picture Andres Poveda

Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 17:30
Steve Neville

Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s son has made a fresh appeal for information into the murder of his mother.

Ms Toscan du Plantier died in West Cork in December 1996, when her son — Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud – was just 15.

Now 40, Mr Baudey-Vignaud appeared on The Late Late Show calling for anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s been 25-years. The truth has not arrived yet. We must end this story, for me, for my mother, for Irish people,” he said.

“You have a murderer still living in Ireland.” 

He said that following two recent documentaries on the case there has been a “sort of revolt of the people”.

“They want to know. They want a trial. They want to understand. They want answers.” 

He said that he is certain someone listening to him has information on the case.

In a direct appeal, he said: “Please. For you, for me, for my mother, for the justice, for all the women that are living in this country… Please call me, send me an email, go to the gardaí.” 

French trial

Speaking about a French trial in 2019, Mr Baudey-Vignaud said the verdict was “very powerful”.

“They said Ian Bailey is guilty and must go to jail for 25 years.” 

Mr Bailey was found guilty in absentia by a French court of Ms Du Plantier's murder.

Mr Bailey has always denied any role in Du Plantier's death and was never charged in Ireland in relation to the killing.

Last year, the High Court in Ireland ruled that he cannot be extradited to France. 

Mr Baudey-Vignaud added: “I am not saying he is guilty. The French said that he is guilty.” 

He said that he thinks Ireland “must go to a trial soon” as “elements of the files are unambiguous”.

Mr Baudey-Vignaud said that the night he learned of his mother’s death was his “last evening of childhood”.

He stated that the pain of losing his mother has never left him, adding “it can’t”.

Mr Baudey-Vignaud said his mother was his “everything” and that he was very close to her.

“I was like a little monkey attached to her,” he said speaking of his childhood.

“We had a very special connection.” 

Speaking about his relationship with Ireland, Mr Baudey-Vignaud said the country has become part of his roots now but added that he could not forget that “my mother’s blood has entered [Irish] soil”.

