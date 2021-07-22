Ireland’s first ‘tropical night’ in 20 years recorded in Co Kerry

Ireland has provisional had the first tropical night recorded here in 20 years.

According to Met Éireann, one was recorded at Valentia in Co Kerry last night.

A tropical night is a term used to describe a day when the temperature does not fall below 20C at night.

Last night was provisionally the first tropical night in Ireland for 20 years, with Valentia in #Kerry not observing any temperature under 20.5°C



Tropical nights (shaded air 🌡️ above 20°C all night) are rare in Ireland having only occurred around 6 times in the digital record. pic.twitter.com/3f7jMHECNb — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 22, 2021

Last night, Valentia did not observe a temperature under 20.5C.

The weather forecaster said tropical nights are rare in Ireland, only occurring “around six times in the digital record”.

Wednesday saw Ireland record the hottest day of the year so far, with a temperature of 30.8C being recorded at Mount Dillon in Roscommon.

The hottest temperature recorded in Valentia yesterday was 27.7C.

Updated maximum temperatures📈🌡️ for Wednesday 21st July pic.twitter.com/qXcHzuaB55 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the high temperatures are set to continue into the weekend with a warning being extended.

The status yellow high-temperature warning for the whole country is no in place until 9am on Saturday.

Daytime maximum temperatures will be generally about 27C to 30C while overnight, temperatures are not expected to fall below 15C to 19C.

A status orange high-temperature warning for Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Westmeath remains in place until 9am on Friday.

Met Éireann is predicting that it will remain “warm or very warm” over the weekend but it will start “cooling down early next week”.

“While there will still be a lot of dry weather the risk of [showers] will increase from Sunday onwards,” the forecaster added.