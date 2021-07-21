Kerry and Cork restaurants the 'best of the best' in Ireland 

Restaurants in Kerry and Cork have been deemed the best of the best in a TripAdvisor poll.

The travel site’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best list for 2021 crowned Rozzers Restaurant in Kerry as the best fine dining spot in the country.

The Aghadoe eatery was hailed for its “fantastic atmosphere”, “unreal” food and its “beautiful” dining room.

Rozzers is the restaurant at the Killeen House Hotel, meaning guests will have been able to dine inside the restaurant.

Owned by Michael and Geraldine Rosney, a message on the restaurant's social media said that they are “beyond thrilled” with praise being given to head chef Paul O’Gorman.

He was compared to “a fine wine” getting better with age after 25 years with the restaurant.

Since we opened in 1992, we have always focused on creating memorable dining experiences using the highest quality local produce.

“Against the toughest year we’ve ever experienced in the Irish hospitality sector, the feedback from all those who took the time to review us on TripAdvisor is a great endorsement of the hard work and commitment of our team who share our passion in serving up incredible and memorable dining experiences at Rozzers.”

Mulcahy’s Bar and Restaurant in Kenmare and Cork City’s Paradiso also made the top three.

Chapter One, in Dublin, came in at number eight on the list, having being top in the 2020 awards.

Vegetarian hotspot Paradiso is the only Cork restaurant to make the top 10.

Manager David O’Mahony said it is “amazing” news.

He told the Irish Examiner they are “always delighted” to see their name attached to a list such as this one.

He said having previously featured on the list, it is an amazing boost for business.

“If something like that happened again as a result of this it would be outstanding. It’s been a difficult time [for restaurants]."

The 2021 Best of the Best Restaurants Awards are calculated based on "the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for restaurants on Tripadvisor”, according to the site.

The Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best Fine Dining Restaurants — Ireland