Wednesday the hottest day of the year so far as temperature hits 30.1 degrees

A kite surfer in the sunshine off Claycastle beach in East Cork. File picture: Denis Minihane.

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 16:53
Steve Neville

Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far, Met Éireann has said.

A temperature of 30.1 degrees was recorded at Mount Dillon this afternoon.

It comes with Ireland in the middle of a heatwave with most counties seeing the mercury in the high 20s.

The hot conditions has seen the entire country placed under a high-temperature warning.

Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Westmeath are all under a status orange high-temperature warning until 9am on Friday.

Met Éireann said that temperatures are expected to “exceed 30 degrees” in places with overnight temperatures “dropping no lower than around 20 degrees”.

The rest of the country is under a status yellow warning, also until Friday.

“Daytime maximum temperatures generally 27 to 30 degrees Celsius with overnight values not falling below 17 to 20 degrees.” 

Meanwhile, a status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued today for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The forecaster warned that localised thunderstorms may bring “a risk of lightning and spot flooding”.

The warning is in place until 11pm this evening.

The high temperatures will last up to the weekend with Met Éireann stating that tonight will be “uncomfortably warm and humid”.

Met Éireann said that on Saturday it will be slightly cooler, according to the current indications.

The south and east may see “patchy outbreaks of rain” while Sunday will see temperatures hit around 25 degrees bringing “a mix of cloud and sunny spells”.

Cabinet signs off on reopening of indoor dining

Brexit EU tells UK it will not renegotiate terms of Northern Ireland's Brexit deal
Child playing with mathematical toy Childcare providers defend decision to restrict entry to children returning from abroad
Brendan Og Duffy funeral 'Shining star' Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh laid to rest in Monaghan
1,378 cases confirmed as Bill signed paving way for indoor hospitality reopening

