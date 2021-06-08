Economy to re-open 'one step at a time' - Taoiseach

Micheál Martin was speaking during a visit to Cork’s Prince’s Street today, one of 17 pedestrianised streets in the city that facilitates outdoor dining.
All set for today's June Bank Holiday reopening of outdoor hospitality on Princes Street, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 14:49
Eoin English

The Taoiseach insists there will be a “one step at a time” approach to re-opening our economy.

Micheál Martin was speaking during a visit to Cork’s Prince’s Street today where he enjoyed lunch outdoors beneath its signature giant colourful parasols.

The city centre, where 17 streets have been pedestrianised to facilitate outdoor dining, was busy today.

Mr Martin hailed the traders for their resilience and their innovation, and he praised the city council for extending pedestrianisation on some streets, and starting it in others.

Food outlets such as Nash19 on Princes Street are using new street pagodas to provide for outdoor dining. Photo: Dan Linehan
Food outlets such as Nash19 on Princes Street are using new street pagodas to provide for outdoor dining. Photo: Dan Linehan

But Prince’s St, home to almost a dozen food businesses, has become the poster-child for outdoor dining in Ireland.

“I think it is fantastic to see such initiatives - in terms of pedestrianisation, the provision of seating by streets, umbrellas and the like,” Mr Martin said.

“It is all very good and helps to get Cork and other Irish cities and towns back on their feet as we emerge from Covid-19.

“It is good news and the last couple of days have been very heartening for people. We must consolidate our progress and we will make further progress as we go along."

But he urged caution when asked if the success of outdoor dining could lead to the fast-tracking of indoor dining and drinking which is scheduled to re-open on July 5.

"We need to take it one step at a time,” he said.

“At the moment we need to see how this will work out and we will evaluate this.

"Towards the end of the month we will make a further assessment."

