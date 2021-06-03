Planning a seaside excursion this weekend? Here's how to find your nearest Blue Flag beach

With Met Éireann forecasting predominantly dry and bright conditions this June Bank Holiday weekend, many people are likely to be planning a seaside excursion or staycation.

Locating and getting to your nearest pristine beach has just become easier, now that all of Ireland’s 83 Blue Flag beaches and 10 Blue Flag marinas have been added to a useful interactive map.

Cork’s record 10 Blue Flag beaches, as well its two Blue Flag marinas at the Royal Cork Yacht club in Crosshaven and Kinsale Yacht Club, are all included.

This year’s Blue Flag recipients were announced in March.

Inchydoney East in Cork was awarded the status for the first time ever, while the Warren at Cregane Strand has regained Blue Flag status for the first time since 2013.

Among the rebel county's other Blue Flag beaches are Youghal's Claycastle and Redbarn beaches, Garrylucas and Garretstown beaches, Inchydoney West, Owenahincha Beach near Rosscarbery and Tragumna Beach near Skibbereen.

Kerry, Clare and Waterford

For those planning a trip further afield, Kerry’s 14 Blue Flag beaches - tied with Donegal for the highest total in any county - also feature.

So too do Clare's nine Blue Flag beaches - including Spanish Point, Kilkee and Miltown Malbay - and Waterford's five Blue Flag beaches at Counsellor’s Strand and Dunmore East in Dunmore, Tramore Beach, Ardmore Beach, and Clonea Beach near Dungarvan.

Tramore Beach, Co Waterford. File Picture: Patrick Browne

The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised eco-labels.

Beaches and marinas that achieve the accolade must comply with a specific set of criteria relating to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and beach management.

The sites are only awarded for one season at a time.

The flag was first awarded in Ireland in 1988 when 19 beaches and two marinas were chosen.

Bank Holiday forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting largely dry conditions tomorrow, with sunny spells across the south and southwest.

"Long dry spells" are also expected on Saturday, with scattered outbreaks of rain clearing to the east by early morning.

While temperatures are not expected to reach the highs of last weekend, it will still be relatively warm at 15 to 19 degrees.

Sunday too looks set to be mostly dry across the country, with temperatures ranging from 13 to 19 degrees in light breezes.

A bit of a mixed bag of weather for the rest of this week depending where you are 👇🏽



⛅️Eastern parts of the country will fare better, holding mainly dry with some sunny spells

🌧️☁️It'll be cloudier for western areas with showers or rain at timeshttps://t.co/1BlfUyV4B4 pic.twitter.com/iIVSJMkRPs — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 2, 2021

While conditions are expected to become somewhat wetter on Monday, Met Éireann expects the southern half of the country to remain drier than the north, with early morning mist and fog clearing and giving way to sunnier spells.

The forecaster is predicting temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees for Monday, with light to moderate southwesterly winds.

To view the ESRI's interactive Blue Flag beach and marina map, click here.