Weather predictors forecast 'sizzling' temperatures for June

Red sky at night, birds too high in flight, cows lying down, and a sore joint or two. In a country fascinated by the forecast, these are just some of the ways in which we try to predict the weather here in Ireland.

In pre-Christian times, solar-worshipping ceremonies would take place at Newgrange, where our ancestors would pray to sun goddesses for good weather with fire dances.

These days, our prayers are more silent, perhaps spoken aloud to a passing neighbour.

Our frustrations with the sun have been especially growing over the past few weeks, as it decides whether or not to let summer begin.

'Sizzling' temperatures

Many are hoping for more sunny days like this one in West Cork for the coming weeks. Picture: David Creedon/ Anzenberger

However, the psychics may be on our side, with the Old Moore’s Almanac predicting a “sizzling” month ahead.

For those who have never seen an Old Moore’s Almanac stuffed into a Christmas stocking, the calendar book is an annual magazine that has been published in Ireland for the past 257 years, famous for its predictions of the future. Almanacs have an especially deep history with weather forecasts, calculated using astronomy and mathematics with farmers in mind.

Last year, Old Moore’s in-house psychic was recognised for predicting the pandemic. So it was with delight that readers came across the following prediction for this year: “Drought likely in May or June as the country sizzles.”

While most of May has been a washout, we can only hope that the almanac's prediction might be pointing to a sunny June.

A famous Donegal weather predictor also believes a hot June is on the cards.

Michael Gallagher uses traditional prediction methods passed down from his ancestors, such as studying the behaviours of animals and plants, to foresee the weather. The postman warned Ireland of both the 2010 freeze and the 2018 heatwave and has since been a trusted source by many.

“In bygone days, people had ways of predicting the weather that were handed down to them from their ancestors," he told RSVP magazine last week.

"The old people always said that if you get a very bad spring, it was always a sign of a great outlook for the summer.”

Unfortunately, another trusted long-range weather predictor doesn’t see this on the cards.

Ireland weather lookahead 2021

March, hay-making is best from 21 March-4 April.

April is driest and sunniest (except for 3 wet days).

May, June, July, and first half of Aug, are all wet months.

Mid-Aug warmest, then second half Aug is mostly dry. https://t.co/3UqKFzPqHJ — Ken Ring (@kenringweather) March 12, 2021

New Zealand author Ken Ring has long asserted that he can use lunar cycles to predict the weather and also foretold Ireland’s big freeze in 2010.

At the beginning of this year, he shared on social media that April would be Ireland’s driest month, with the clouds not settling again until the last half of August.

What the scientists are saying

Meteorologists are pointing to a wet start to June. Pictured bracing this month's weather are Scoil Chúil Aodha pupils Colleen De Búrca, Caoimhe Ní Mhaoilchiaráin, and Eithne Ní Laocha. Picture: Dan Linehan

The meteorologists over at AccuWeather in the US predict weather somewhere in between. The centre forecasts a lack of rainfall across Europe, but not until July in Ireland.

“As the UK and Ireland wait for the arrival of typical summer temperatures, rounds of showery weather will linger over the region through at least the beginning of summer,” an update from the centre reads.

“While wet weather will persist over Ireland, Scotland and northern England through at least June and into July, precipitation is forecast to remain below normal throughout the rest of the season.”

According to Met Éireann, the first few days of June will bring changeable, “wetter than normal" conditions. However, things might start to look up from June 4.

“Current indications suggest that high pressure to the south of Ireland will come to dominate our weather again,” the monthly forecast reads. “This will bring more settled conditions across the country, with all areas becoming drier than normal.”

While the national meteorological service isn't yet pointing to a "sizzling" summer like the almanac, indications suggest rainfall across the country will stay below average until the end of the month.

Iced coffee and wishful sunhat in hand, we’re going with the almanac's prediction.