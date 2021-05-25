Where is your nearest Blue Flag beach?

Cork has enjoyed a record haul as it was announced that 93 sites across Ireland have achieved Blue Flag status for 2021.

Ten beaches and two marinas earned the prestigious Blue Flag in Cork this year, signifying a record annual haul for the Rebel County.

Two Cork beaches are among four new sites to obtain the flag this year, while 79 of the 81 beaches and all 10 marinas awarded the flag last year have retained Blue Flag status for 2021.

Farrah Culhane, 6, on Killiney Beach, Co Dublin which has regained its Blue Flag after a 5-year absence. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Inchydoney East in Cork has been awarded a Blue Flag for the first time ever, while the Warren at Cregane Strand has regained Blue Flag status for the first time since 2013.

It means both beaches at Inchydoney now have Blue Flags.

Garretstown, Barley Cove, Redbarn, Owenahincha, Tragumna, Garrylucas and Youghal are other sites with the flag in Cork.

The two marinas in Cork to get the flag this year are at Kinsale Yacht Club and The Royal Cork Yacht Club.

Killiney in Dublin has also got the flag for the first time since 2016 while Golden Strand in Mayo is also on the list, having last held a Blue Flag in 2018.

Ballymoney North Beach in Co Wexford and Bertra in Co Mayo failed to retain Blue Flag status this year.

Both beaches failed to achieve the excellent water quality rating necessary to obtain the flag.

Donegal and Kerry have the most sites to achieve Blue Flag status this year with 14 each.

In Kerry, popular beaches such as Banna Strand, Inch, Fenit, Fionntrá (Ventry) and Derrynane beach have all received Blue Flags.

The number of Blue Flags awarded this year has also set a new record for Ireland, after 91 were awarded last year and 88 were handed out in 2019.

The Blue Flag is an eco-label that originated in France and recognises an adherence to specific criteria related to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and site management.

The flag was first awarded in Ireland in 1988 when 19 beaches and two marinas were chosen.

Green Coast Awards

Cork has also led the way with the Green Coast Awards, claiming 13 of the 63 awarded this year.

It means 24 sites in the Rebel County have been awarded either a Blue Flag or a Green Coast Award, with Inchydoney East being one of six sites to achieve both a Blue Flag and a Green Coast Award.

The other five sites are: Portmarnock in Fingal; Salthill and Silver Strand in Galway; Ballinskelligs in Kerry and Rosses Point in Sligo.

Some 61 of the beaches that received the Green Coast Award in 2020 retained it this year.

The first time recipients of the Green Coast Award in 2021 are: Rush South Beach in Dublin and Gurteen Bay in Co Galway.

The Green Coast Award recognises beaches of high environmental quality. To achieve the award, beaches must have excellent water quality and have effective and appropriate management to ensure the protection of the natural environment.

Clockwise from top left Caitriona Kehily, Tiffiny Quinn, Ken Dent and Miryam Avis marking An Taisce's announcement of the International Blue Flag and Green Coast award recipients for 2021 on Killiney Beach. Picture: Naoise Culhane

The awards are issued by the Education Unit of An Taisce who praised the work of local authorities and volunteers.

“I would like to thank and acknowledge the work of the Local Authorities and marina operators with us today for all their efforts in ensuring that the sites being awarded this year have achieved the excellent standards required by the Blue Flag,” said Ian Diamond, Coastal Awards Manager for An Taisce.

I would also like to commend the many thousands of Clean Coasts volunteers who make an invaluable contribution to the protection of Ireland’s coastal environment, not just at the beaches receiving a Green Coast Award today, but all along the coastline and along riversides, canals and lakeshores inland.

“Without the collaborative approach to beach management demonstrated by Local Authorities and Clean Coasts groups around the country the Green Coast Awards would not be possible.”

Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Local Government and Heritage, also praised the work of local authorities and volunteers and offered his “sincere congratulations to each of the communities who have won these most prized awards”.