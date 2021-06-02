Cork city centre quays to be fenced off to prevent public gatherings

The Port of Cork plans to fence off sections of its city centre quays ahead of the bank holiday weekend in an effort to prevent large public gatherings.

The port company said the move was being taken in the interest of public safety and to accommodate its commercial shipping traffic on what are 24/7 working quays.

The decision was taken at a company management meeting which discussed how it should respond to the pattern of large gatherings during lockdown on the port’s property, particularly along Albert Quay and Kennedy Quay.

Gardaí have attended the area on numerous occasions in recent months and have moved people along.

But hundreds gathered on Kennedy Quay again last weekend, resulting in a massive clean-up operation.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the Port of Cork said that it owns and operates the quays from the top of Albert Quay, along Kennedy Quay and onto the South jetties.

“There are health and safety risks associated with large public gatherings on the quays,” a spokesperson said.

“The Port of Cork utilise the city quays predominately for dry or break bulk cargo, and when a ship is operating there are cranes in operation and trucks entering and exiting the area, so it can be very busy.

“The Port of Cork operates 24/7 and commercial traffic can be scheduled or unscheduled.

“Either way, when a ship arrives into Cork, it is imperative the berth or quays are free and available to operate and facilitate that vessel. No parking is permitted on the quayside.”

The company said it has erected ‘no parking’ signage in the area and recently included extra digital signage to remind drivers that there is no parking on the quays and that clamping is in operation.

Last weekend, cars parked in the area were clamped and motorists had to pay a €120 release fee.

Following last weekend’s large gathering, the Port of Cork says it has now decided to fence off sections of the quays in the interest of public safety and to be able to accommodate its commercial shipping traffic in a safe and efficient manner.

“The fencing will be erected this week, ahead of the June Bank Holiday Weekend,” the spokesperson said.

“The Port of Cork has raised our concerns with local publicans in the area and the port has informed them of the fencing that will be put in place.

“The Port of Cork would like to remind the public that the City Quays is a 24/7 working Port area with commercial ships, plant and other equipment and HGV traffic in operation. The public are advised not to congregate in this area.”