Fears of further mass gatherings over bank holiday if good weather persists

Large groups of people drinking on city streets could be repeated again over the bank holiday weekend, the Tánaiste fears.

Leo Varadkar has expressed disappointment at footage of large crowds gathering in Dublin and elsewhere and warned that localised lockdowns could be introduced if Covid cases spike.

"If the weather is good next weekend, there is a risk that we'll see a repeat of those scenes, but there is responsibility obviously on the gardai to enforce the law and also the city council to make sure that people have facilities and there are bins made available. As central government we will be working on that too," he said.

Mr Varakar confirmed that local lockdowns and local restrictions are a policy option and could be introduced if the rate of the virus jumps or hospitalisations go up.

"They are there in the Government plan and they are a policy option if we have an outbreak in a particular area.

"But we have had mixed results with them in the past unfortunately, you know, the one in Kildare and the Midlands worked, others didn't really.

"The country is so small and people travel so much within Ireland, local lockdowns probably aren't as effective as they might be in other countries. But it is an option if we need to use but hopefully we wont have to."

Mr Varadkar said the scenes on Dublin's South William St and elsewhere over the weekend were "disappointing".

He said meeting outdoors is being encouraged, but the rules around social distancing and only meeting in groups of no more than three households still apply.

He said the gardaí have powers to arrest people and they should be supported in whatever actions they take.

Mr Varadkar said that from June 7 pubs and restaurants will be able to open outdoors so social gatherings can happen in a more organised manner and there will be a focus on pedestrianising streets.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan had earlier criticised what he described as a "major open-air party" in parts of Dublin on Saturday evening.

Arrests

Gardaí in Cork and Dublin arrested 18 people for public order offences as crowds gathered en masse on Saturday.

In Cork, 12 people were arrested for public order offences after gardaí dispersed crowds in the city centre, Kennedy Quay, and Grand Parade.

Hundreds of people gathered on the quay in the Port of Cork to enjoy the sunshine. The area has become a popular spot for the people of Cork to gather in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, a further four were arrested after gardaí were called to reports of large gatherings of people across the city centre.

Large numbers of young people gathered in the mainly pedestrianised South William St area from early evening.

Crowds were also dispersed from St Stephen's Green and Temple Bar but no other arrests were made.

In a statement, gardaí added that as public health regulations continue to be reduced and activity begins to normalise, "An Garda Síochána continues to remind the public of the ongoing public health guidelines, which include not to gather in large groups, maintain social distancing and wearing of face coverings in crowded public spaces".