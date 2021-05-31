Large crowds looked like 'V-Day, as if the virus had surrendered’, top medic says

Scenes of large crowds gathering over the weekend looked like “V-Day, as if the virus had surrendered”, a senior HSE figure has said.

Chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has warned that the gatherings could “exploit our weakest position” if large groups of unvaccinated people are coming together.

Large crowds were seen in Cork, where 12 people were arrested for public order offences on Saturday after gardaí dispersed crowds in the city centre, Kennedy Quay and the Grande Parade.

Dublin city saw large gatherings in the South William Street area, St Stephen's Green and Temple Bar, with gardaí dispersing crowds and making four arrests on Saturday.

At the weekend chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan blasted the “enormous crowds” who gathered in parts of Dublin, saying it was what the country “does not need” after making so much progress pushing down cases of Covid-19.

On Monday, Dr Henry joined in the condemnation.

Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer at the HSE (PA)

He said: “Younger people for the most part did their best to protect their older citizens. A huge acknowledgement is required by all of us to them… they’ve suffered from isolation and lost opportunities in life.

“But some of the scenes looked like V-Day, as if the virus had surrendered. This virus doesn’t surrender.”

“It exploits our weakest position – and our weakest position of course is those who are unvaccinated. It exploits congested gatherings, and certainly situations where there is alcohol,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“This is not V-Day… it’s a longer war.”

But Independent councillor Mannix Flynn defended those who took part, and slammed Dublin City Council for poor management of the situation.

He said: “The event that took place was mismanaged, you have a pedestrian zone in Dublin City, created by Dublin City Council, where they created these pedestrian zones and then walked away and didn’t manage them.

“I mean this is a normal Saturday trading day and droves of young people and all sorts of people moved into this area, sat down and had picnics and very quickly became, I suppose besodden with alcohol.

“That’s the big kind of factor here, alcohol. And then it got more and more and more boisterous.

“This was being monitored all day by An Garda Siochana, and then late into the evening when it became too much to manage they moved in the public order unit, and moved people on.

Let’s not demonise the young people, and let’s manage this properly.

He added: “I think the issue is clear and very simple. There is no management. Dublin City Council put out a tweet saying that they can’t police the city.

“We’re not asking them to police the city. We’re asking them to manage the city before the police come in and have to do their job and police it.

“Policing comes after when there’s no management.”

The Tánaiste has warned of local lockdowns if Covid cases spike.

Leo Varadkar said that since the third wave ended the Government and public health experts have been concerned about the risk of a fourth wave, and expressed disappointment following footage which showed large numbers of people not adhering to social distancing.

Coronavirus regulations remain in place across Ireland, however the country is looking forward to imminent relaxations.

We are almost back to a point where we can just enjoy the ordinary, extraordinary moments in our lives.



The sense of hope, excitement and relief is palpable.



But we know we must remain vigilant against this terrible virus. pic.twitter.com/8ENj5rVVbN — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) May 28, 2021

From June 2, hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses and self-catering accommodation will be able to reopen as well as outdoor service in bars and restaurants, cinemas and theatres.

On Friday night, Irish premier Micheal Martin said that while the end of the pandemic was “within our grasp”, he urged the public to “remain vigilant against the terrible virus”.